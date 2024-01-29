Glasgow Rangers appear to be enjoying a fruitful last few days of the January transfer window if the recent rumours prove to be true.

Firstly, Fabrizio Romano stated that the Gers had reached an agreement to sign Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense, as Philippe Clement looks to improve that area of the squad, and he could be a wonderful signing.

Secondly, the Belgian is also reportedly closing in on a move for Colombian winger Oscar Cortes, according to Rangers Review journalist Chris Jack, and this is another example of luring a talented youngster to Ibrox.

Before deadline day on Thursday, the 49-year-old may also be looking to move a player or two out in order to free up some funds, and it looks as though a summer arrival may end his stint in Glasgow early…

Potential departures before the deadline

Amid all the news about the potential incomings to Ibrox last week, there was also some news regarding departures.

A loan offer was reportedly made by Turkish outfit Rizespor to take Jose Cifuentes on a temporary spell until the end of the season before potentially activating a £2m option to buy clause, and it looked as though his spell in Scotland was over before it really got off the ground.

Journalist Derek Clark has given an update on his situation, however, claiming that the midfielder does not want to move to Turkey this month. This is not the end of the saga. Journalist Alan Nixon has now claimed that the Ibrox side have allowed Cifuentes to discuss a loan move with Brazilian side Cruzeiro.

There could still be plenty more twists and turns during the dying embers of the transfer window, but it looks as though the Colombian could be close to sealing a move away from the club.

While Mohammed Diomande has joined the club this month, could Clement perhaps make a move for another midfielder?

Rangers' search for new signings

Having signed Fabio Silva from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan towards the end of December, the next few weeks proved to be rather disappointing in terms of further new arrivals.

There were plenty of links, with Steven Alzate being a player who Clement was showing interest in, according to Belgian news outlet DH Les Sports during the early stages of the transfer window.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Standard Liege from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, yet his contract is expiring at the end of the current season.

This could perhaps entice Clement into securing a knockdown fee with the Seagulls in the hope that he can lure him to Ibrox.

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack are also both out of contract at the end of this season, while it looks as if Cifuentes will be moved on sooner rather than later going by recent updates on his future.

While Rangers need another centre-forward at least before January is out, a deal for Alzate makes a lot of sense.

Jose Cifuentes' Rangers career in numbers

Having impressed during a spell at Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes was expected to strengthen the midfield area at Rangers upon his arrival.

It didn’t quite work out as planned, however, as the Colombian made just 11 starts during the first half of the season as he struggled to establish any sort of consistency under either Michael Beale or Clement.

Across his six Premiership starts, the Ecuadorian did manage to create two big chances and average an 87% pass success rate per match, but it looks as though Clement prefers other players.

There is no doubt that Cifuentes is an excellent midfielder, and he showcased his talents in the MLS for LAFC, but Scottish football is a totally different style.

If he does leave this month, he will depart with only well wishes from the Ibrox faithful, but it could give the former AS Monaco coach a licence to bring Alzate to the club.

Why Steven Alzate could be a good signing for Rangers

First of all, the midfielder has experience of playing in the Premier League, featuring 43 times for Brighton between 2019 and 2021, and while this is not a prerequisite for success north of the border, it certainly helps to know he has played in one of the best leagues on the continent.

Since failing out of favour at the south coast side during the 2022/23 season, the 25-year-old moved to Standard Liege on loan and demonstrated he can shine wherever he plays, scoring three goals and grabbing five assists in just 27 league matches.

Steven Alzate: Domestic stats at Standard Liege 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 3 1 Assists 5 2 Accurate passes per game 42 42.6 Big chances created 5 2 Tackles per game 2.4 2.2 Via Sofascore

Although missing a few games this term due to injury, he has still impressed for the Belgian side when compared to his teammates.

Indeed, across the Standard squad, Alzate is currently ranked fourth for big chances created (two), along with ranking third for accurate passes per game (42.6) and first for tackles per game (2.2) with these statistics clear evidence that he has shone in a wide range of performance metrics.

It looks as though Clement could sign a player who is not only capable of performing the defensive duties of a midfielder but one who is equally adept at dictating the play and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Journalist Josh Bunting previously lauded the Londonb-born Colombian during his spell on the south coast, saying: “Steven Alzate superb again for Brighton, he is so creative, brings so much energy into the game.”

Although the Gers are seemingly stocked with midfielders, the injury crisis that occurred prior to Christmas proves that there is no such thing as too much depth, and it is clear that the manager is thinking about the future.

If a move for Alzate does not go through this month, the Gers should be doing everything they can to get him tied up on a pre-contract agreement ahead of the 2024/25 season and begin to build their squad early.

The Light Blues could end the transfer window with a bang, having started it with one by signing Silva, and these new signings could be the difference between winning the league title or finishing second yet again.