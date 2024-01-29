Glasgow Rangers look to have finally clicked into gear concerning January incomings over the previous few days.

Up until the start of last week, only Fabio Silva had joined the Gers in the winter window, arriving on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Seven days is a long time in any sport, never mind football, and it appears as though the Light Blues have been busy, to say the least.

Firstly, Mohammed Diomande was announced as Philippe Clement’s second signing of the window, before Fabrizio Romano revealed out of the blue that Rangers had agreed a deal to sign Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense.

Now it looks as though the Ibrox side are in for another signing, as Clement looks to have bolstered his attacking options…

Rangers' search for new signings

Rangers Review journalist Chris Jack provided an update on the current state of affairs with regard to fresh transfer news, and it looks as though the Gers are showing interest in a move for Oscar Cortes, a talented winger who plays for Lens in Ligue 1.

He said on X: “Rangers are keen on a deal for Lens winger Oscar Cortes. 20-year-old poised to become the third signing of the window for boss Philippe Clement. Reports that Cortes is already on his way to Glasgow are wide of the mark.”

This interest was further backed up by prominent fan media channel Heart and Hand, who said: “The interest on Oscar Cortes is real. Rangers hoping to bring him in on loan in next 24-48 hours.”

After three weeks of rumours and unlikely transfers, two potential moves have come totally out of nothing, and it shows that Clement and Nils Koppen are tapping into markets neglected by previous regimes.

The move could make sense for more than one reason too, as Cortes may be an ideal Sima alternative on the left wing during the second half of the season.

Why Rangers need an Abdallah Sima alternative

The on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion winger suffered a serious thigh injury while training with the Senegal national team during their Africa Cup of Nations campaign, and it is likely he will be out for the foreseeable future.

This is a major blow for Clement in his pursuit of more trophies, as the 22-year-old is currently his most reliable attacking threat across the front three.

During his opening 33 matches at the club, Sima has scored 15 times while chipping in with two assists and only James Tavernier has more goals this term (17) than the youngster, proving how big a loss it will be to the rest of the team.

Not only does the former Slavia Prague gem rank second among the squad for goals and assists (12) in the Premiership, but he also ranks second for shots per game (three) and first for successful dribbles per match (1.5), indicating that he has been one of Clement’s finest attacking players since he took over last year.

Rabbi Matondo has deputised on the left wing since the resumption of domestic football following the winter break, but adding someone like Cortes, who is incredibly talented and itching for regular game time, could be a stroke of genius by the Belgian coach.

Oscar Cortes' time at Lens

The 20-year-old sensation arrived in France for a fee of around €4.5m (£3.8m) last summer having made his mark in Colombia for Millonarios, yet his spell in Europe has not quite gone to plan so far.

Since his arrival, he has played only four matches for the club, scoring once and grabbing an assist, yet he has been forced to play in a more advanced central position, which does not suit his strengths.

The youngster is best out wide and, despite him being right-footed, Cortes could be utilised on the left wing in order to cut in on a regular basis and provide a similar goal-scoring threat to that of Sima.

Despite a lack of playing time, he has shown glimpses of his vast talent, and it takes players a while to adjust to a different style of football.

Cortes shone in Colombia while he also enjoyed a wonderful U20 World Cup for his country and these displays should be the main judge of his talents.

Oscar Cortes's style of play

In just 28 matches for Millonarios, the winger scored seven goals and grabbed five assists, which works out as a goal contribution every 2.3 matches, a solid return.

These displays, combined with his performances at the aforementioned U20 World Cup, arguably sealed his move to Lens.

During that competition last year, Cortes scored four goals and registered two assists across just five games for Colombia, and he ranked second out of everyone in the tournament with regard to average Sofascore rating (7.6), along with ranking fourth for goals and assists (six) and first for big chances created, certainly showcasing his attacking talents to the full.

Oscar Cortes: U20 World Cup Metric Stat Goals 4 Assists 2 Key passes per game 3.4 Big chances created 4 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 Stats via Sofascore

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson took a deep dive into analysing the player following the recent links, and he lavished praise on his abilities, saying:

“You can tell by his goalscoring numbers that he’s a very accomplished finisher, which is unusual for a winger of his age. His composure on the ball and in front of goal could be major assets in Rangers title run-in.”

These are certainly the type of signings which Clement knows could help establish a proper player-trading model at Ibrox.

Far too often in the past have the club signed the wrong players in the hope they could potentially rekindle past glories (Aaron Ramsey springs to mind) instead of luring young talent to Ibrox in the hope of developing them and making a solid profit.

Signing the 5 foot 10 wizard from Lens this month could allow Clement the chance to bring a player who deserves more time on the pitch to the club and allow him to thrive in his best position.

Should he do that, the Gers could see Cortes terrorising opposition defences similarly to what he did at the U20 World Cup and this could be key in their title bid.