Glasgow Rangers have entered a big week in their season and potentially in Philippe Clement's tenure at Ibrox ahead of two huge matches this week.

The Light Blues, firstly, play host to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday night, with former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou returning to Glasgow for the first time since his exit from Parkhead last year.

Clement's men then have to prepare for their trip to Hampden Park to take on the Hoops in the final of the League Cup on Sunday, which is a chance for the Belgian boss to win his second trophy in charge of the club.

James Tavernier's goal against Aberdeen in the final of the competition last year ensured that the former Club Brugge boss made a fast start to life in Glasgow.

However, two draws and three defeats in 15 matches in the Scottish Premiership so far this season has led to growing speculation over Clement's future at the club. Football Insider recently reported, though, that the board will not take a decision on his future until CEO Patrick Stewart starts his job after the cup final on Sunday.

The manager may hope that he is afforded the January transfer window to turn things around, and a striker appears to be on the agenda for the Light Blues.

Rangers' interest in Championship forward

According to Football Insider, Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is interested in making the switch to Glasgow to sign for Rangers next month.

The report claims that the English attacker wants to move on from Elland Road due to his lack of game time on the pitch in the Championship for Daniel Farke's side this season.

It adds, however, that the German head coach remains undecided as to whether the club should send him out on loan for the second half of the season or attempt to cash in on him on a permanent basis.

Football Insider reveals that Rangers are plotting a January swoop for the former Wigan Athletic centre-forward, as they look to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

The outlet claims, though, that the financial situation at Ibrox means that they are more likely to pursue a loan deal for the 22-year-old Leeds outcast, rather than attempting to put together a package to sign him permanently.

Whilst Gelhardt is reportedly keen to make the move to Glasgow, Clement could save his job at Ibrox by looking elsewhere and swooping to sign another reported transfer target for the Scottish giants - Evan Ferguson.

Rangers linked with Premier League attacker

Last month, The Boot Room reported that Rangers are one of a host of clubs interested in a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion centre-forward Evan Ferguson when the January transfer window officially opens for business.

Previously valued at £100m, the outlet claimed that both the Light Blues and Celtic are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of the window after the Premier League side opted to make him available for a loan in the second half of the season.

Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, and Danny Welbeck have been preferred ahead of him at times this season and his lack of minutes on the pitch appears to have created an opportunity for a team to snap him up on a temporary basis.

The Boot Room added that there is plenty of competition to secure his services on loan, as Premier League teams West Ham, Southampton, Leicester, and Fulham are all eyeing up a possible swoop for the young marksman.

It also revealed that Brighton want to make sure that Ferguson will play week-in-week-out wherever he ends up on loan, which could give Celtic and Rangers - who may still be in European competitions - an advantage over Premier League sides that are fighting relegation and under pressure to make instant changes if players do not hit the ground running.

With Celtic and Rangers, the Ireland international would be playing in a team that is dominating matches and playing on the frontfoot, giving him the best possible chance to hone his skills in front of goal and gain confidence before returning to Brighton next summer.

Why Rangers should sign Evan Ferguson

Clement could save his job by ditching the club's pursuit of Gelhardt to focus on signing Ferguson on loan in the January transfer window because he would be a big upgrade on the Englishman.

The Leeds dud has only made 12 appearances and started two games in the Championship since the start of last season, which means that he has not been deemed good enough to even be a rotation option for a team in the second tier of English football.

His last spell as a regular starter came in the Championship with Sunderland in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, and Gelhardt scored three goals and missed five 'big chances' in 18 appearances.

Whereas, Ferguson has played 37 times, starting 17 of those games, in the Premier League for Brighton since the start of last season, and contributed with seven goals.

The Irish marksman, who was hailed as "phenomenal" by teammate James Milner, is two years younger than Gelhardt and is on the fringes of a top-flight club, rather than struggling for game time in the second tier.

Premier League career Evan Ferguson xG Goals Differential 22/23 5.67 6 +0.33 23/24 3.97 6 +2.03 24/25 0.36 1 +0.64 Total 9.99 13 +3.01 Stats via UnderStat

As you can see in the table above, Ferguson has also proven his quality as a finisher at Premier League level in recent years, outperforming his xG by around three goals.

This shows that he is a ruthless finisher who could thrive on the service that he would get at Ibrox. Rangers have created 32.2 xG and scored 26 goals in the Premiership this season, which suggests that Clement's current forwards have not made the most of their chances in front of goal.

Putting a striker with Ferguson's finishing ability into the Rangers team could improve that xG conversion rate, given his xG performance in the Premier League, and that is why Clement could save his job by landing the forward, who could ensure that the results match the performances from an attacking perspective.