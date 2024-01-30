Glasgow Rangers look set for a busy end to the January transfer window as they look to push a number of deals over the line before the deadline.

Latest Rangers transfer news

Journalist Pranav Shahaney recently reported that the Scottish giants are close to completing deals for left-back Jefte and winger Oscar Cortes.

The reporter added that Light Blues head coach Philippe Clement would also like to bring in another number nine option after injuries to Danilo and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers reportedly made an enquiry to Leeds United over a possible deal to sign England youth international Joe Gelhardt from the Championship outfit earlier this month.

He is yet to go elsewhere and could be an exciting addition for the Gers as a possible partner for Cortes at the top end of the pitch during the second half of the season if they can strike a deal with the Whites to secure his services.

Cortes' creative potential

The Light Blues are set to bring the Lens winger in to bolster their options out wide and the 20-year-old starlet has the potential to be a creative genius for the team.

At the U20 World Cup for Colombia last summer, Cortes caught the eye with a staggering return of four goals, two assists, and four 'big chances' created in five appearances.

He also made 3.4 key passes per game and James Tavernier (3.0) is the only Rangers player with more than 2.0 key passes per match in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Cortes has only made four appearances as a substitute in Ligue 1 but has contributed with a goal and an assist, which suggests - along with his form at the U20 World Cup - that the potential is there for him to offer quality as a scorer and a creator out wide.

The Colombian maestro could consistently create high-quality chances for the club's starting centre-forward if he can translate his promising displays for his country over to the Premiership.

Joe Gelhardt's goalscoring potential

Like the Lens youngster, Gelhardt would be a risky signing for Rangers as the 21-year-old marksman is yet to prove himself at senior level on a consistent basis.

The England U20 international has shown glimpses of quality, as you can see from his Premier League record for Leeds in the table below, but is yet to find the back of the net on a regular basis - with five goals in 69 games for Sunderland and the Whites in all competitions combined.

Premier League Joe Gelhardt (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 35 Starts Five Goals Two Assists Six

However, the £14k-per-week whiz, who Jamie Redknapp described as a "human wrecking ball", was prolific at youth level for Wigan and the Yorkshire-based outfit.

5 foot 9 Gelhardt racked up an impressive five goals in five games for Wigan's U18s and a superb 20 goals and six assists in 31 U21 outings for his current club.

25 goals and six assists in 36 youth matches is a phenomenal return but it is one that he has yet to replicate in a senior setting, which is why Rangers would be taking a gamble by swooping for him.

However, if Cortes and Gelhardt could fulfill their potential as a creator and a scorer respectively then they could form an exciting pairing in the final third for Clement, with the former supplying the latter to fire in goals in the Premiership.