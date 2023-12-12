Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement has enjoyed a terrific start to life in Scotland and is yet to taste defeat in the dugout since his arrival.

Michael Beale was relieved of his duties at the start of October and the Belgian tactician has racked up nine wins and three draws from 12 matches in all competitions, including seven victories in eight Scottish Premiership outings.

It has been an impressive run of results when you consider that Beale lost three of his first seven top-flight games at the start of this season.

Clement has also not had the opportunity to bring his own players in at Ibrox and has had to work with what he inherited from the English boss.

However, the ex-Club Brugge manager and new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen will have the chance to add to the squad next month when the January transfer window opens for business.

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack are both out of contract at the end of the season and the club could, therefore, look to bolster their midfield options.

Rangers transfer news - Lennon Miller

Back in November, TEAMtalk reported that Rangers are one of a number of teams eyeing up SPFL titan Lennon Miller ahead of the January window.

Premier League sides West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Brentford, Newcastle United, and Brighton & Hove Albion are all also said to have watched him in action so far this season.

It was also stated that the Light Blues and their Scottish rivals Celtic are both well aware of the teenage talent and are keeping 'close tabs' on his progress.

However, there is no mention of how much it would take for Motherwell to cash in on their promising young whiz, who recently put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

Meanwhile, there have not been any recent updates on the contract situation hanging over Lundstram and Jack, who could both depart on free transfers next summer, and it remains to be seen whether or not Clement wants to keep them in the long-term.

Bringing in an up-and-coming midfielder like Miller could be a signal to the two experienced options in that position that times are changing and they could be surplus to requirements unless they are able to convince the manager and club otherwise over the coming weeks and months.

The 17-year-old Motherwell star could come in and make an immediate impact at Ibrox, based on his performances in the top-flight already, and has the potential to be a terrific long-term addition, which Lundstram and Jack do not have going in their favour.

Miller could, therefore, arrive as a dream partner for Nicolas Raskin moving forward, as the young duo could combine for an exciting Gers midfield.

Nicolas Raskin's Rangers career in numbers

Beale signed the Belgian maestro from Standard Liege during the January transfer window at the start of this year and the young gem needed time to adjust to Scottish football.

It was his first move away from his home country and that was evident in his performances during the second half of last season as he needed to adapt to the physicality and tempo of the game at Ibrox.

Raskin played 12 Premiership matches during the 2022/23 campaign and struggled to make much of an impact in or out of possession in midfield.

He made 2.3 tackles and interceptions per match and won 52% of his physical contests in total, to go along with 0.6 key passes per game and zero goals, in those 12 outings.

The 22-year-old ace seemingly worked hard over pre-season to hit the ground running this term as his performances have been significantly more impressive.

Raskin has caught the eye with his superb defensive work as the central midfielder has made 2.8 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game across eight Premiership matches, which ranks him first and joint-sixth within the squad respectively.

He has also improved his creativity with 1.1 key passes per match and two 'big chances' created, to go along with one goal, in those eight outings.

The Belgian youngster has won 57% of his duels and dominated opposition players with an aerial duel success rate of 75%, which shows that the ex-Standard Liege ace has now adapted to the physicality of Scottish football.

22/23 Pro League Raskin (via Sofascore) Appearances 16 Starts 14 Goals Zero Assists Four Tackles per game 3.3

However, there could be more to come from him as a creator as the midfield general created four 'big chances' and registered four assists in his final 14 Pro League starts.

His creativity could be enhanced by Rangers signing another gem who could sit in front of the back four to anchor the midfield and provide defensive solidity to free Raskin to play further up the pitch.

The statistics that show why Rangers should sign Miller

The reported Rangers target - Miller - could be the dream partner for the Belgian whiz due to his impressive work out of possession at Premiership level.

He is due to be out injured until February with a knee injury but Clement could use the second half of this season to bed him into life at Ibrox ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, which means that he could follow Raskin's development in that respect.

However, the 17-year-old titan's performances at the start of this season suggest that the potential is there for him to be an excellent addition to the squad.

Miller, who only turned 17 in August, started nine top-flight matches for Motherwell before his injury and made 3.6 tackles and interceptions to go along with 7.7 ball recoveries per game.

However, the Scottish enforcer only made 0.4 key passes per outing and this provides an insight into his style as a player as the teenage whiz is a defensive-minded midfielder who may not want to burst forward to join the attack in the same way that Raskin does.

Miller, who boss Steven Hammell hailed as a "fantastic" talent, has proven himself to be a strong operator in midfield with a duel success rate of 71%, including a win percentage of 79% in the air, which shows that he has the strength to dominate matches despite his age.

This shows that the 6 foot midfielder is a towering presence in the middle of the park and Raskin could benefit from that as the Motherwell gem could consistently win possession back for the team to allow the Belgian dynamo to push forward to make an impact on games with his creativity.