With just three weeks until the beginning of the Premiership campaign, Glasgow Rangers are hardly in the best position to bring the league crown back to Ibrox.

Philippe Clement is obviously doing well with what he has, but the Belgian is no miracle worker, that’s for sure.

Despite making seven summer signings, only one started in the 2-1 pre-season defeat over the weekend. The most worrying aspect was that several players who looked like they could be sold this summer started the game for Rangers, notably Cyriel Dessers and Tom Lawrence.

With Champions League qualification on the line over the coming weeks, Clement must act swiftly to sell players in order to raise funds for new arrivals, with experience required.

There have been several links with highly rated youngsters as of late as Clement explores different markets, and a player currently thriving in South America has been earmarked as a potential target this summer…

Rangers keen on signing Chilean sensation

In recent weeks, the Light Blues have shown interest in South American winger Gonzalo Tapia with regard to making a potential move for the youngster ahead of next season.

Journalist Victor Morales took to X to share an update at the start of the month, saying: “Anderlecht is interested in the footballer Gonzalo Tapia from UniversidadCatólica. The footballer has a low value, so Anderlecht plans to get his services, but they are not the only team interested in the Chilean, Rangers and CSKA Moscow, they are looking for him.”

It is clear the Ibrox side face some competition for the 22-year-old, but the chance to play in the Champions League, win trophies and take part in one of the biggest derbies in the world could certainly give Clement an advantage in their pursuit.

Rangers' summer signings so far Player Club joined from Connor Barron Aberdeen Clinton Nsiala AC Milan Liam Kelly Motherwell Jefte Fluminense Oscar Cortes RC Lens Mohamed Diomande FC Nordsjaelland Hamza Igamane AS FAR Via Transfermarkt

His contract expires in December this year, which means any swoop might not break the bank, which is another bonus for the manager.

Signing players in a previously untapped market is usually a gamble, but in his current position, Clement needs to start making some if he wishes to return Rangers to the top of Scottish football.

Tapia has plenty of potential and a move to Europe would allow him the chance to play with better players. Not only that, but he has also been compared to £23m-rated Juventus winger Federico Cheisa given his skill set and attributes, which could make him an exciting signing should he move to Scotland.

How Tapia compares to Federico Chiesa

Football Talent scout Jacek Kulig profiled Tapia back in March 2021 when the winger was just 19, lauding him as a “flamboyant winger” while also stating: “He was and still is an absolute star of Chile's youth national teams. Surely one of the most interesting players in Chile at the moment.”

Along with this, Kulig claimed that the most comparable player to Tapia was Chiesa, who was making his mark in Serie A at the time.

The Italian wideman went on to impress at Euro 2020 a few months after this comparison was made, scoring twice for his nation as they won their first continental silverware since 1968.

After struggling with injuries in the two seasons following that triumph with his country, Chiesa returned to his best last term with the Old Lady, scoring ten goals and grabbing three assists across 37 matches in all competitions.

According to WhoScored, his strengths include key passes, dribbling, through balls and holding on to the ball while in terms of playing style, Chiesa likes to shoot from distance and cuts inside often, which has clearly contributed to his excellent goal tally last term.

With Tapia being likened to the Juventus star, these types of attributes would go a long way in the current Rangers side, especially as he could regularly work his way into the penalty area and shoot from distance.

On his day, Chiesa is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe and arguably would have had a move to the Premier League if injuries didn’t hamper his progress.

Tapia will be moving to Europe sooner rather than later. The question is, will it be Rangers who manage to lure him across the Atlantic?

Gonzalo Tapia’s season in numbers

After just 19 matches of the 2023/24 campaign, Tapia has already found the back of the net on seven occasions, also chipping in with three assists for CD Universidad Catolica.

In the Chilean top flight, the winger has shone brightly in just 15 games. Indeed, not only has he created three big chances, but the player has averaged 0.9 key passes per game, succeeded with 0.5 dribbles per game and was fouled 1.6 times per game, showing those Chiesa-like qualities that make him so vital in the final third for his club.

Of course, moving to Scotland and playing in European matches would be a big step up for the player, yet judging by his recent statistics, he shouldn’t be fazed by a fresh challenge, that’s for sure.

If Clement can bring this one over the line, he may be able to have his very own version of Chiesa at his disposal, which could give Rangers the spark they need out wide.

Taking away the 16 goals scored by loan signing Abdallah Sima, the remaining four wingers in the squad netted just 15 goals between them, piling pressure on James Tavernier and the centre-forwards to score the bulk of the club’s goals.

Tapia would bring goals to the wide department, that much is certain. Whether or not the Gers are still seeing the player as a concrete target is unclear at this moment in time, but interest has definitely been registered.

The Chilean is a superb prospect who has everything in his locker to be a success in Scottish football, as he could use his trickery and eye for goal to endear himself to the Ibrox faithful after just a few matches if he joins the club this summer.