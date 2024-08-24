Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action this afternoon following a two-week break and Philippe Clement will be aiming to secure another three points.

The start to the 2024/25 season hasn’t been great as the Light Blues have won just twice in all competitions, already slipping two points behind Celtic in the title race.

A 2-0 win over St Johnstone last weekend saw the Gers progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup, but it is clear that performances have to improve going forward.

The clash against Ross County at Hampden Park today is the ideal opportunity for the team to finally deliver a confident display from start to finish.

Clement will be without a few of his first team regulars for the tie against the Staggies, which could see some rotation of his starting XI.

Rangers team news vs Ross County

Clement spoke to the media ahead of the weekend clash, detailing who was out injured for the Light Blues and who could return to the team.

He said: “Leon (Balogun) has returned. Robin (Propper) is a doubt for tomorrow but will be available next week. Oscar Cortes, I expect in training next week. A small muscle issue with Scott Wright has him a doubt.”

Seeing Cortes back in training is a big positive for the manager, as the young talent could make a big difference out wide.

Losing Robin Propper for the tie against County will be a blow for the club, however, as the Dutch defender was settling in rather nicely at the club.

Robin Propper’s statistics so far at Rangers

Since joining from FC Twente a couple of weeks ago, the 30-year-old has already made three appearances for the Light Blues, playing in the Premiership, League Cup and Champions League.

On the early evidence, Propper could be a solid signing by Clement, displaying his abilities in the 2-1 league win over Motherwell a couple of weeks ago.

Indeed, the centre-back took 104 touches while finishing the game with a 91% pass success rate, showing he is always keen on getting on the ball in order to circulate the ball well.

Propper’s strength in one on one battles will also prove to be an excellent trait going forward, as he won 70% of his aerial duels against the Steelmen, along with making two tackles and one interception.

His loss could be felt today, and with Ben Davies seemingly close to a loan move to Birmingham City, Clement isn’t exactly blessed with options to partner John Souttar at the heart of the defence.

Robin Propper's Eredivisie stats during 2023/24 Accurate passes per game 57.4 Total duels won per game 5.1 Possession lost per game 11.2 Tackles per game 1.4 Interceptions per game 1 Dribbled past per game 0.7 Via Sofascore

Thankfully, Leon Balogun is back to full fitness following a brief injury and this could see the Nigerian veteran come straight back into the starting XI against County this afternoon.

Leon Balogun’s Rangers statistics

The defender initially joined the Light Blues in the summer of 2020, arriving as one of Steven Gerrard’s signings ahead of the unbeaten title-winning campaign.

He played his part in the success, making a total of 28 appearances for the club before becoming an integral part of the first team the season after, playing 37 times as the Gers reached the final of the Europa League.

Two seasons, two trophies. Not a bad haul indeed. Yet he was released that summer after the expiration of his contract.

A spell at QPR yielded little success, and he was soon back in Glasgow, joining on a one-year deal last summer, initially thought of as cover for the main defensive options under Michael Beale.

Balogun ended up playing 19 times, including 14 Premiership games as he continued to showcase his abilities.

The 36-year-old kept seven clean sheets in these games, was dribbled past on just 0.3 occasions per game and won 7.3 total duels per game – a success rate of 68% - not bad statistics at all considering how few chances he got in the starting XI.

These performances led to the club giving him a one-year extension to his contract. It was a wise move, especially considering he knows the league inside out and the expectations that come with playing for Rangers.

Clement even hailed Balogun as a “warrior” after he suffered a facial injury during a win over Livingston last term and these fighting qualities will stand the club in good stead.

Clement must unleash Leon Balogun against Ross County

It appears as though he could be playing a more reserved role this season, as Clement seems to favour a partnership of Souttar and Propper.

With the Dutchman out injured for the clash against County, Balogun should be brought straight into the starting XI, especially after a couple of solid cameos during the first two league matches.

The 6 foot 2 titan has averaged only 24 minutes in the matches against Hearts and Motherwell so far this season, yet the 36-year-old has won a staggering 81% of his total duels, lost possession only five times on average per game and committed zero fouls.

His experience will come in handy as County travel down to Glasgow, as a win will set up the Light Blues nicely for the tie against Celtic a week later.

There could well be another centre-back signed before the end of the transfer window, especially considering Davies is close to joining Birmingham, but that shouldn’t mean Balogun’s impact will diminish.

The veteran still has plenty to offer in a supporting role, gaining the trust of the manager and his teammates due to his abilities at the heart of the defence.

Whatever happens, securing three points against the Highland outfit in Glasgow this afternoon is all that matters.

A win would continue the momentum heading into one of the most important Old Firm derbies in recent memory for the Gers.

A win against Celtic could give Clement a boost which may turn Rangers’ fortunes around. Another defeat, however, and they could be waving goodbye to the league title after just a handful of matches.