On Tuesday night at Lesser Hampden, two days after going head-to-head in the League Cup Final next door, fierce rivals Celtic and Rangers met in the Glasgow Cup Final.

The competition, first contested in 1887, has been a youth tournament since the '90s, with the city's big two capturing the trophy every time since Partick Thistle's triumph all the way back in 1989.

This time, it was Rangers who prevailed 3-2, extending their record with this the 59th time the Glasgow Cup will head to Ibrox.

More than the result, Gers supporters are becoming excited about one of the stars from this victorious side, so could he break into the first team in the near-future?

Rangers' next teen sensation

Born in London, Zak Lovelace began his youth career at Millwall, before joining Rangers' academy in July 2022.

Upon his arrival, now-former Sporting Director Ross Wilson described Lovelace as "an exciting young player".

However, he didn't exactly make the best first impression to the wider fanbase, sent off for simulation during the 2023 Scottish Youth Cup at Hampden, live on the BBC, a match his side would go on to lose 6-5 to Celtic.

This time however, Lovelace was the hero, scoring a very late winner in Tuesday's Glasgow Cup Final.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement was in attendance at the City Stadium, with Lovelace one of the players the Belgian was reportedly keeping a close eye on.

The 18-year-old has already featured for the Light Blues' first team under Clement.

Last year, he came off the bench during Michael Beale's final game in charge, a miserable 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Aberdeen, before starting a 3-0 victory at St Mirren during Steven Davis' very brief stint as interim boss.

This season, Lovelace has made his European debut, introduced as a substitute for the final quarter of an hour of the 4-0 Europa League drubbing of Steaua București, although this is the only time he's appeared for the first team during the campaign thus far.

So, could he start to feature more regularly in the near future?

Where Zak Lovelace could fit into Rangers' team

Writer Kai Watson compared Lovelace's winner in the Glasgow Cup Final to Daizen Maeda's goal in the League Cup Final and, given how much the Japanese winger has tormented Rangers in recent seasons, Gers supporters would be delighted if their teen sensation turns out to be even half as good.

Indeed, Maeda - who arrived in Glasgow back in January 2022 - has scored four goals and provided four assists in his 17 Old Firm appearances to date, utilising his lightning speed to terrorise the Gers' backline.

Perhaps, Lovelace can utilise his similar attributes to return the favour - as he did with his Maeda-esque finish in midweek - having previously been lauded as a "very exciting and quick forward player" by former Head of Academy, Craig Mulholland.

With the aim now for the teenage diamond to force his way into Clement's plans on a regular basis, here's a look at how the Light Blues' current wingers have been performing this season and why Lovelace could start to feature prominently soon.

Selected Rangers wingers (24/25) Statistic Václav Černý Nedim Bajrami Ianis Hagi Tom Lawrence Appearances 24 26 12 11 Minutes 1,670 1,761 508 739 Goals 9 3 0 5 Assists 4 1 4 2 Shots 67 49 16 25 All statistics courtesy of FBref.com

As outlined, Václav Černý aside, none of Rangers' wide-attackers are offering much end-product so far this season, with the Czech international, alongside strikers Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane, the only squad members to have scored more than five goals across all competitions.

Thus, Lovelace could be thrown in, something Rangers have proven themselves not to be afraid of in the past, making Ross McCausland a key figure last season and, while the Northern Irishman's role has somewhat diminished this time round, he did score a crucial goal off the bench during the Europa League victory in Malmö in September.

Over the festive period and beyond, games come thick and fast for the Light Blues, with 13 fixtures to be played during a 43-day period between this Saturday and 2 February.

In mid-January, just four days before visiting Old Trafford, Rangers host Highland League outfit Fraserburgh, so surely Lovelace is in line for a start when fifth-tier opposition visit Ibrox, if not sooner?

If Clement does turn to his young starlet, he could well have his very own Maeda to call upon moving forward.