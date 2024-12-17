Glasgow Rangers centre-forward Cyriel Dessers is reportedly the subject of interest from elsewhere ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Le Republicain Sportif, Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne have a strong interest in signing the Nigeria international, as they look to bolster their squad.

The report claims that financial constraints could prove to be a stumbling block, however, and it remains to be seen how viable a deal is for the French outfit.

Philippe Clement and Nils Koppen should be open to doing a deal, though, as they have two other strikers in the squad with the potential to thrive in the coming months.

The striker options for Rangers

Outside of Dessers, Danilo and Hamza Igamane are the two senior striker options available to the Belgian head coach, and they have shown great promise of late.

The Brazilian marksman, who was signed from Feyenoord in the summer of 2023, has scored five goals and provided one assist in ten appearances in all competitions since returning from injury, including the goal that sent the League Cup final to extra-time on Sunday.

Danilo has scored three goals and created three 'big chances' in six appearances and two starts in the Scottish Premiership, which shows that he has made a big impact in limited minutes.

Meanwhile, Igamane, who joined from FAR Rabat in the summer, has taken a bit of time to adapt to life in Scotland, after his first move abroad, and is now starting to thrive.

Why Hamza Igamane could be Clement's own Didier Drogba

Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun recently heaped praise on the 22-year-old starlet, saying: "He's a strong player and the way he controls the ball with his chest, I don't think I've seen it a lot.

"I don't want to praise him too much, but it reminds me a little bit of Didier Drogba, but that's a big one, so don't tell him I said that."

The Nigerian titan added that Igamane is a "delightful" player who "loves a nutmeg" and his reference to Drogba speaks to the Moroccan gem's huge potential.

As you can see in the graphic above, the Ivorian marksman enjoyed a terrific career with Chelsea as a prolific goalscorer and winner for the English giants.

Igamane, of course, has a very long way to go before he can claim to be as good as Drogba, but he could be Clement's own version of the striker if he can maintain his current form.

The versatile forward has scored five goals and provided two assists in his last six appearances in all competitions for Rangers, including a goal against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League.

24/25 Premiership Hamza Igamane Appearances 11 Starts 5 Goals 2 Big chances created 3 Assists 0 Stats via Sofascore

As shown in the table above, Igamane has had to bide his time for a chance as a starter in the Premiership, but has been incredibly productive since being given an opportunity - with five goals and 'big chances' created combined.

It is now down to the 22-year-old to kick on and ensure that this is not a flash in the pan, as Clement could unearth his own version of Drogba if the powerful forward can continue to shine as both a scorer and a creator of goals for the Gers moving forward.

Igamane and Danilo's form could hold the key to a strong second half of the season for Rangers, as they look to secure a trophy following their failure at Hampden Park on Sunday.