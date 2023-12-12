Glasgow Rangers appointed Belgian head coach Philippe Clement as Michael Beale's permanent successor and he has enjoyed a strong start to life at Ibrox.

The former Monaco tactician has won nine and drawn three of his 12 competitive matches in all competitions since his arrival in Scotland.

He has hit the ground running and made an instant impact with an impressive unbeaten run whilst also being able to showcase his willingness to offer young players a chance to shine.

Academy starlet Ross McCausland has made the step up to the first-team and has caught the eye with a string of impressive displays.

However, supporters may now look at the current B Team roster and wonder who the next breakout star could be. Arron Lyall is one player who could follow in his former teammate's footsteps as Clement's next young prospect.

McCausland's season in numbers

The Northern Ireland international has made 12 appearances across the Scottish Premiership and Europa League so far this season.

He has provided nine key passes and created one 'big chance' in nine outings and three starts in the top-flight, to go along with a pass success rate of 83%.

The academy graduate is yet to start a match in the Europa League but did notch his first senior goal for the club against Aris last time out at Ibrox.

McCausland came off the bench for Todd Cantwell during the first-half and caught the eye with one key pass, two completed dribbles, and one goal in 54 minutes.

The 20-year-old whiz picked the ball up on the edge of the box and brilliantly found the bottom corner with a crisp finish to secure a point for his side.

He has been able to adapt to first-team football and now looks set to play a key role for the senior squad moving forward into the rest of the season, which shows that the Belgian tactician played a masterclass by trusting him to perform despite his age and inexperience.

The statistics that show why Arron Lyall could be the next McCausland

Clement could unearth his next McCausland by offering current B Team star Arron Lyall an opportunity to stake a claim for himself in the coming weeks.

The Scottish gem has already been on the bench in three Europa League games but is yet to make his senior debut for the Glasgow giants.

A first-team bow may not be far away if he continues to shine for the B Team as his record at the top end of the pitch is currently more impressive than McCausland's was.

The Northern Irish gem produced nine goals and five assists in 41 appearances for Rangers B, which is one goal involvement every 2.93 matches on average.

Whereas, Lyall has contributed with 15 goals and three assists in 41 outings for Rangers B in all competitions, which is an average of one goal or assist every 2.28 games.

That record includes an eye-catching return of 13 goals and two assists in 34 Lowland League matches, and this shows that the 29-year-old wizard has the quality to chip in with goals at an impressive rate from a wide position.

The £21k-rated ace, who was once described as "exciting" by Inverness boss Neil McCann, has shown plenty of promise at youth level and McCausland's progression proves that Clement will give chances to young players, which could open the door for Lyall to follow in his footsteps.

Therefore, the Belgian boss could repeat the masterclass he played with the Northern Irish gem by bringing the former Scotland U16 international into the squad to showcase his attacking talent.