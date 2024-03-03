Glasgow Rangers have enjoyed a fabulous run during the first couple of months of 2024, even despite the setback of Saturday's defeat to Motherwell.

The Ibrox side are seeking a first league crown in three years, and with Philippe Clement at the helm, anything is possible.

The Belgian has often had to work without various members of his first-team squad due to a succession of injury issues, with things peaking around Christmas when seven players were ruled out of the clash against Motherwell.

With the Gers in a title challenge plus competing in Europe, the games are coming thick and fast and this means more injuries are likely to happen.

Against Kilmarnock in midweek, January signing Oscar Cortes was forced off with a hamstring injury and Clement provided an update to the media prior to this weekend's clash against the Steelmen.

How long Oscar Cortes is out injured for

The young winger started against Killie but had to come off after 70 minutes clutching his hamstring and it did not look good for the Colombian.

“Cortes will be out, not sure how long for now we are waiting on a specialist.” Said Clement on Friday prior to the weekend clash at Ibrox against Motherwell, and it looks as though the prognosis wont be fully confirmed until next week at the earliest.

Hopefully Cortes won't miss many games as he has certainly given the Ibrox side some much-needed dynamism on the left flank, replacing Abdallah Sima with ease.

Oscar Cortes’ statistics at Rangers

The 20-year-old only featured four times for RC Lens during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign following his move from Millonarios last summer, yet he scored and grabbed an assist during those matches.

A fresh start was required for him to really demonstrate his true potential and the Gers secured him on a six month loan deal with an option to buy during the summer transfer window.

Early indications are that he could be a wonderful long-term addition to the squad. In just seven matches thus far, Cortes has scored once and registered two assists.

Oscar Cortes in the Premiership this season Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1.2 Big chances created 1 Successful dribbles per game 0.3 Via Sofascore

The young gem even ranks third among the squad for shots on target per game (one) in the Premiership, while also ranking eighth for key passes per game (1.2), which proves that he has made an instant impact at Ibrox.

His injury will be a major blow. Combine that with the fact Sima is still out for the foreseeable future, while Rabbi Matondo has missed the last few games due to injury.

Blast from the Past Football FanCast's Blast from the Past series takes a trip down memory lane. Do any of your classic icons of days gone by fit into a modern-day starting XI?

This leaves Clement short of options on the left wing for the matches ahead, but imagine if he could unleash a winger who starred for Rangers between 1998 and 2003? Neil McCann would be an ideal option and could thrive under the Belgian.

How much Rangers paid for Neil McCann

McCann enjoyed spells at Dundee and Hearts – winning the Scottish Cup with the latter in 1998 – before making the move to Ibrox midway through the 1998/99 season as Dick Advocaat was looking to add some more local talent.

The Dutchman unveiled McCann after the winger joined in a £2m deal from the Edinburgh side, and it did not take him long to endear himself to the Ibrox faithful.

In 24 appearances during the second half of his maiden season, McCann scored seven goals as the Gers won the league title and Scottish Cup to seal a stunning treble success.

His most memorable moment, perhaps in his whole spell at Rangers, came during an Old Firm clash in May 1999. A win for the Light Blues at Parkhead would seal the league title, and they duly delivered, as Jorg Albertz and a McCann double secured all three points in a match which is still referred to as the 'shame game’ more than 20 years on.

Neil McCann’s statistics at Rangers

The Scot continued to impress over the next few years at Rangers, offering a direct attacking threat from the left flank with a keen eye for scoring the odd goal or two.

The winger made 40 appearances during the double-winning 1999/00 campaign, netting four goals in the process, and it meant McCann had won four trophies from five after making his move to Glasgow.

The former Hearts man played a key part in the domestic cup double secured during the 2001/02 season, providing the equaliser for Peter Lovenkrands to score a last-minute winner against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

He did not feature as much during his final season for the Light Blues, making only 26 appearances due to injury issues, but he secured another three winners medals as he departed in the summer of 2003 on a high.

What Neil McCann did after leaving Rangers

The Scot moved to Southampton and finally got the chance to play in the Premier League, before he moved back to Scotland and played for Hearts, Falkirk, and Dundee prior to retiring in 2011.

Former Rangers assistant manager Moller Nielson lauded McCann during his time at the club, saying:

“McCann was unbelievable with his pace, especially his pace with the ball. He could assist and score goals as well. He was a hard-working boy and it all paid off when he scored those two goals at Parkhead.”

Imagine how good he would be in this current Light Blues side? Playing alongside the likes of Todd Cantwell, Ridvan Yilmaz and Tom Lawrence, the winger would terrorise defences all over the country.

If only Clement could unleash the former Scottish international, as there is no doubt his skills would stand up in today's game and he would be able to fill the void on the left flank.

Injuries have yet to threaten their title challenge as yet and the 49-year-old manager will be hoping that those that are on the treatment table can return as quickly as possible.

This month sees Europa League and Scottish Cup fixtures added to the schedule, which means squad depth will be vital if the club are to add more trophies to their collection come the end of the season.