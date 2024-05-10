Glasgow Rangers 2023/24 Premiership campaign rests on one final Old Firm derby match.

A win over Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime could give them a major boost in their pursuit of the title, although they may still require a favour from other teams. A defeat, however, and a third straight title will be heading to the other side of Glasgow.

Philippe Clement knows exactly how his team should perform. The question is, can they execute a game plan and take the match to Celtic?

A 3-3 draw during the previous derby match saw plenty of ebbs and flows throughout the 90 minutes, but it was as dismal a first half as the Gers have had all season.

It took a late Rabbi Matondo stunner to secure a share of the spoils, yet he will miss out due to injury and the starting XI could look quite different from that game.

With this in mind, here's a look at the potential starting lineup that Clement could choose ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated Old Firm clashes in quite some time - with three potential changes from the side that saw off Kilmarnock last time out.

1 GK – Jack Butland

Butland may have conceded three goals during the last meeting against Celtic, but considering one was a fluke effort in the first minute while the second was a penalty, it was only really the third goal that he should have done better with.

The Englishman was awarded both the Men’s Players’ Player of the Year and Men’s Player of the Year awards during the Rangers award ceremony a few weeks ago. Both well deserved after a stunning debut campaign.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain hasn’t scored since the 3-2 defeat to Ross County nearly a month ago, but how a goal or two on Saturday would help the Light Blues in their quest to defeat Celtic.

Already on 24 goals for the season, he could still hit 30 by the end of the term should he go on a scoring streak over the next four matches. Starting this streak this weekend would be ideal.

3 CB – John Souttar

The Scot got on the scoresheet during the win against Kilmarnock last weekend, netting the last goal to seal a 4-1 victory.

Against the Rugby Park side, the former Hearts' defender won ten of his 14 total duels contested, completed 89% of his passes and took 100 touches during a solid display which he hopes will carry into the Old Firm tie.

4 CB – Ben Davies

Souttar and Leon Balogun started the match last week, but the veteran defender had to come off at half-time, paving the way for Davies to make his first appearance since November.

The £4m signing from 2022 managed to get on the scoresheet too, and he should be in the starting XI at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Yilmaz enjoyed a brief cameo last week against Killie and this should give Clement the licence to ditch Borna Barisic and unleash the Turkish starlet.

The 22-year-old suffered an injury whilst on international duty back in March which ruled him out for six matches, and it was the Gers that missed his presence on the left side of the defence.

With some minutes in his legs, he should be the first choice at left-back to play Celtic, no doubt about it.

6 CM – John Lundstram

Lundstram is out of contract at the end of the season, and it appears as though he won't be extending his stay at Ibrox beyond the summer.

The midfielder has missed just one game since Clement took over in October, but he will have to improve on his recent form if he aims to make an impact during the derby clash.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The youngster has a wonderfully high ceiling in terms of potential as he is set to join up with Rangers on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

In his first 15 matches for the Light Blues, he has found the back of the net twice and looks like a really wise signing.

8 RW – Dujon Sterling

The utility man has shone wherever Clement has deployed him this season and against Celtic, he will operate on the right wing.

This is a position in which he has played only twice during the current campaign, yet it saw him score his first senior goal, coming against Benfica in the Europa League back in March.

With wide options few and far between, Sterling will be up for the challenge.

9 AM – Tom Lawrence

Despite starting on the bench last week, Lawrence emerged with just 20 minutes left and scored one of the best goals of the season, curling a lovely effort past the Killie ‘keeper.

In a bold call, Clement could drop Cantwell to the bench in order to unleash the Welshman, as he certainly deserves it following an impressive cameo last week when he succeeded with 100% of his dribbles, made one key pass and lost possession just three times.

10 LW – Fabio Silva

Silva ended his dry spell in front of goal against Killie, scoring the equaliser on the stroke of halftime, yet his loan spell has largely been disappointing.

He won the penalty from which Tavernier scored Rangers first goal against Celtic last month, but the winger spent the rest of the time diving more times than Tom Daley in the Olympics.

Due to the lack of wide options, the on-loan youngster will have to start on the left flank.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian has certainly exuded a Jekyll and Hyde persona since joining the Light Blues last summer.

20 goals and eight assists is nothing to be sniffed at, yet the striker has missed a staggering 24 big chances in the top flight alone. This clearly suggests that he has to improve his finishing skills in the penalty area.

A goal or two against Celtic in a much-needed victory could get him onside with the Ibrox faithful, but truthfully, it depends on which Dessers turns up.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Celtic in full: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Davies, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Diomande; RW – Sterling, AM – Lawrence, LW – Silva; ST - Dessers