Glasgow Rangers finally return to Premiership action following a 16-day break as they take on Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

The Gers were due to face Dundee in the league just three days after their 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the Europa League, but a waterlogged pitch meant the game was postponed, giving Philipp Clement and his men an unlikely day off.

The Belgian will have spent the international break working on bringing back some of his injured players ahead of the title run-in, as the likes of Danilo and Abdallah Sima could potentially make all the difference for the Light Blues.

One game at a time will surely be the mantra Clement preaches to his side, starting with the clash against the Easter Road outfit on Saturday.

A win for Rangers would see them leapfrog Celtic and return to the summit of the Premiership, which could be crucial in terms of applying pressure on their Old Firm rivals.

With this in mind, here's a look at the that Clement could choose for the league tie at Ibrox, as a few players may come into the team having started on the bench against Benfica…

1 GK – Jack Butland

There is no doubt Butland will have been disappointed to have missed out on a call-up to the England side for their recent friendlies, yet this could motivate him over the next few weeks.

In 29 Premiership games this term, the former Crystal Palace goalkeeper has conceded just 16 goals, which is the best defensive record in the top flight.

A 24th clean sheet of the campaign would go a long way to seeing the Gers claim all three points against Hibs.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The long-serving skipper has enjoyed playing against Hibs throughout his spell in Glasgow, scoring eight goals and grabbing five assists since his first meeting way back in 2015.

The experienced defender has been on the losing side against Hibs on just six occasions, aiming to secure his 19th victory against the Edinburgh side on Saturday.

With plenty at stake between now and May, Tavernier will surely be up to the task of containing them on Saturday.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

With over 300 appearances for the Light Blues, Goldson knows what it takes to win a league title, although this is the first time he has really been involved in a proper title race.

The centre-back has missed just four matches throughout 2023/24, proving to be a pillar of consistency under Clement.

4 CB – John Souttar

The Scot will continue his fine partnership alongside Goldson on Saturday afternoon, with the duo shining together over the previous few months.

Souttar endured an injury-ravaged debut season at Ibrox, yet he has missed only 15 matches this term, with the majority of them due to injury.

The defender played just 22 minutes for Scotland during the recent international break, thus he should be fresh and ready to go.

5 LB – Borna Barisic

Ridvan Yilmaz was injured on international duty for Turkey, meaning he will miss the Hibs clash at least.

This gives Clement a selection headache, however. Dujon Sterling suffered a hamstring injury against Hibs in the Scottish Cup clash at the start of the month, with his return unlikely for Saturday’s match.

This means Clement could be forced to unleash Borna Barisic, yet the Croatian has started just three league matches in 2024 and has proven to be a liability when unleashed in the starting XI.

6 CM – John Lundstram

The midfielder is one of the first names on Clement’s team sheet – missing just one match under the Belgian thus far – and his performances have been excellent.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but his displays recently should ensure he is offered an extension to his current deal.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The January signing has hit the ground running at Ibrox, scoring twice across his opening ten matches, while chipping in with an assist too.

The Ivorian could be at the heart of the midfield for the foreseeable future, with the Gers surely looking to make a major profit on the starlet who will join permanently in the summer for a fee of £4.3m.

8 RW – Scott Wright

Wright hasn’t exactly enjoyed the most productive of seasons, scoring just twice in all competitions, yet his display against Benfica was lively and may have secured him a place in the starting XI on Saturday.

Against the Portuguese side, he completed one key pass along with succeeding with three of his five dribble attempts, proving to be a threat on the right wing.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

The attacking midfielder – who cost just £1.5m from Norwich City a year ago – returned from injury against Benfica, coming on for the final 17 minutes to get some much-needed game time.

He will take the place of Tom Lawrence in the starting XI, as the Englishman - whom Brian Laudrup lauded as "wonderful to watch" - has scored six goals and grabbed four assists this term, showcasing his talents in the number ten role.

10 LW – Rabbi Matondo

The winger, like Cantwell, also came off the bench against Benfica for the final 20 minutes as he stepped up his progress towards a full start.

This could come against Hibs, especially as Clement could move Fabio Silva into a more central position, leaving the left-wing slot available for the Welshman.

Four goals and four assists this season indicate that he has been productive, and he will be keen for more on Saturday.

11 ST – Fabio Silva

Cyriel Dessers took just 18 touches and completed nine passes in the loss to Benfica, failing to have any real attacking impact.

This means Silva will be unleashed as the main centre-forward against Hibs. The on-loan starlet scored against the Easter Road side in the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at the start of the month, enjoying a solid performance in the process.

The 21-year-old has been thriving on the left wing of late, but this switch of positions could work wonders for the Light Blues as they look to offer a better attacking threat than they did against Benfica.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Hibs in full – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Souttar, LB – Barisic; CM – Lundstram, CM – Diomande; RW – Wright, AM – Cantwell, LW – Matondo; ST - Silva