Glasgow Rangers take a break from Premiership action this weekend as they look to book their place in the Scottish Cup final.

Philippe Clement will lead his side out at Hampden Park against Hearts on Sunday afternoon with the hopes of reaching a second domestic cup final of the season.

Clashes against the Jambos at the national stadium are becoming a recurring theme. The 2022 Scottish Cup final saw the Gers secure a 2-0 win, while they also prevailed in the League Cup semi-final earlier this season, seeing off the Tynecastle side 3-0 before defeating Aberdeen in the final.

Perhaps a break from top-flight action comes at precisely the right time for the Light Blues, as they have failed to win their previous three Premiership matches.

Clement will be expecting a big performance after a woeful display in Dundee during midweek, with changes to the starting XI looking extremely likely.

With this in mind, here's a look at who could be unleashed for Rangers as they travel to Hampden for the third time this season…

1 GK – Jack Butland

Despite an impressive debut campaign for Rangers, Butland has conceded six goals in his previous three matches and would dearly love another clean sheet against the Jambos.

Across his two Scottish Cup games this season, Butland has conceded zero goals. While Rangers will have to play a lot better on Sunday compared to during the week, if Butland can maintain his recent form, then they will find it hard to get through him.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain, alongside Connor Goldson and John Lundstram, have failed to show the desired leadership qualities when the pressure is on, culminating in the defeat to Ross County and the draw against Dundee.

He may have scored 24 goals and chipped in with ten assists, but if he can't get the club firing over the next few weeks, it won't count for much if they don’t win any of the two remaining trophies of the season.

3 CB – John Souttar

The Scot has been solid in recent weeks, despite some bad results for the Light Blues. Against Dundee, he made three tackles, three clearances and wasn’t dribbled past during the entire game.

Souttar also finished the game with a 90% pass success rate and his distribution from the back will be key to Rangers building momentum against his old side.

He will keep his place in the starting XI, but he will have a different partner…

4 CB – Leon Balogun

Goldson will drop to the bench for the semi-final having delivered a few shaky performances recently. Against Dundee, he was given a match rating of just 5/10 for his display by Glasgow World

Balogun has barely featured since suffering a facial injury against Livingston in February, but he should return to the lineup against Hearts at Hampden.

5 LB – Dujon Sterling

Ridvan Yilmaz is still injured, while Borna Barisic simply can't be trusted in a game of this magnitude, indicating that Sterling will retain his place on the left side of the defence.

Against the Dens Park side, the Englishman won four of his six contested duels along with making two key passes, showing his strength in one-on-one battles while also trying to make things happen going forward.

6 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The Ivorian suffered a thumb injury against Celtic and thus missed the subsequent games against County and Dundee due to undergoing surgery, but Clement will have him available against Hearts.

In his first 12 games, Diomande has scored twice for the Gers and could certainly offer more going forward than Lundstram, who is far too static at the base of the midfield.

7 CM – Nicolas Raskin

At Dens Park, Lundstram lost possession 12 times while being dribbled past on two occasions, failing to offer anything meaningful during the game.

This could see him being dropped for the semi-final as Nico Raskin may come back into the starting XI.

The Belgian has started just three league matches thus far in 2024, being hauled off at half-time in two of them, but it is surely time for him to show Clement exactly what he can do.

8 RW – Abdallah Sima

Usually deployed on the left wing, Sima scored against Celtic a few weeks ago by operating on the right flank, and he will likely start there against Hearts.

Overall, the on-loan star has netted 16 goals in what has been a wonderful temporary spell at Ibrox, emerging as one of their finest attacking players.

If the price is right, could Clement perhaps secure him on a permanent deal this summer?

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

The Englishman will be deployed in his usual number ten slot, but he will have to improve massively against Hearts.

He was hooked after just 56 minutes in midweek following a display which saw him complete just 18 passes, make two key passes and win only one duel throughout his time on the pitch.

Clement will unleash him once again this weekend, and if he can hit top form, Hearts could suffer.

10 LW – Rabbi Matondo

The £3m signing from 2022 has scored two stunners in his previous four league matches, which surely merits a start against Hearts.

His goal against Celtic salvaged a point when it looked like a defeat was imminent, but he had been used as a sub during the previous two matches.

If he starts at Hampden, he could terrorise the Hearts backline without a shadow of a doubt.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

Clement does not have many options to call upon to lead the line, but Dessers will return to the starting XI after Kemar Roofe’s dismal performance in midweek.

A return of 17 goals throughout 2023/24 looks decent enough on paper. His performances on the pitch, however, tell a different story.

Dessers has missed a staggering 23 big chances in the top flight this season, often taking three or four efforts on goal before finally finding the back of the net.

A goal against Hearts would be a bonus and could hopefully boost his confidence heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Hearts in full: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Balogun, LB – Sterling; CM – Diomande, CM – Raskin; RW – Sima, AM – Cantwell, LW – Matondo; ST – Dessers