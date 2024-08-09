Glasgow Rangers have played two games so far this season and failed to win any of them, although one result will have suited the Ibrox side better than the other.

Indeed, the opening Premiership draw with Hearts was a disappointing way to begin the campaign, with improvements needed against Motherwell on Saturday afternoon.

The midweek tie with Dynamo Kyiv may not have offered a much greater performance, but scoring a last-minute equaliser against the Ukrainian side will surely boost the confidence heading into the second leg next week.

A victory against Motherwell at the Light Blues’ temporary home of Hampden Park tomorrow will set the club up nicely for the return tie against Kyiv.

Philippe Clement could make three changes from his midweek starting XI, especially with the matches coming thick and fast...

1 GK – Jack Butland

The Englishman is the undisputed number one at Ibrox these days since making the move from the Premier League last summer.

A wonderful debut season elevated his reputation and he kept the Light Blues in the tie against Hearts last weekend, making several vital stops.

He will be crucial during the early stages of the season as Clement begins to form his preferred starting XI. If the Gers can maintain pace with Celtic until after the transfer window shuts, then they will be in a decent place heading into January.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain was heavily linked with an exit prior to the season starting last week, yet it appears as though he is remaining in Glasgow, for another year at least.

There is no doubting his attacking input. Last year, Tavernier scored a career high best of 24 goals across all competitions for the club. While his goal to win the League Cup in December was a wonderful moment, this was as good as it got for the Gers in terms of trophies won.

His mentality was certainly called into question during the title run-in a few months ago, especially as the Light Blues lost to Motherwell, Ross County and Celtic twice.

Improvement is needed defensively. Can the Englishman silence the critics?

3 CB – John Souttar

Souttar’s injury problems finally look like they are behind him after a more consistent second season at Ibrox.

With Connor Goldson departing the club this summer, the Scot is now one of the first-choice centre-backs, starting both the league opener and first-leg Champions League qualifier.

Against his former club last week, Souttar finished the tie with a 92% pass success rate while losing possession just five times. Another performance like this tomorrow wouldn’t go amiss.

4 CB – Robin Propper

The Dutchman, signed from Twente last week, has yet to make his debut for Rangers, but this could change on Saturday.

Leon Balogun is 36 and shouldn’t be expected to play every game, meaning Propper will come into the starting XI to partner Souttar against Motherwell in the first alteration from midweek.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

With Borna Barisic finally leaving Scotland after a six-year spell in Glasgow, Yilmaz is now the first choice left-back, a spot which he has been groomed for since joining two years ago.

He still has plenty to learn, but with a consistent run in the first team free from injuries, then this could be his year, no doubt about it.

6 CM – Dujon Sterling

The versatile player was exceptional when called upon last term, featuring across six different positions overall.

Against Motherwell, Clement may move him into a midfield role as he looks to add some stability to the position, in what would be the second change from Tuesday's stalemate.

This will mean Connor Barron could have a new partner for the first time during 2024/25, and it will be interesting to see how they perform together.

7 CM – Connor Barron

The summer arrival has started both of the club’s first two games of the season as it looks like Clement has big plans for the youngster.

He is a readymade replacement for the recently departed Ryan Jack in the heart of the midfield, arriving on a free transfer too, signifying great business by the Belgian tactician.

In a couple of years, he could well make Rangers a substantial profit, that’s for sure.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

A breakthrough season for the Northern Irishman last year saw him score four goals and grab five assists for the senior side, thriving on the right wing.

With the arrival of Vaclav Cerny, he has more competition on the flank this term, but it will be a challenge he is up for.

Clement will unleash him from the very beginning against the Steelmen.

9 AM – Mohamed Diomande

The introduction of Sterling could see Tom Lawrence drop to the bench as Clement may move Diomande into a more advanced position this time around.

The Welshman has started both matches of the season thus far and could do with a breather, allowing the Ivorian the chance to showcase his excellent attacking abilities just behind the striker.

If he performs well, could this see Diomande cement a spot as the club’s main attacking midfielder?

10 LW – Jefte

The Brazilian left-back might not push Yilmaz out of the starting XI anytime soon, but there is a chance for him to stake a claim as the main option on the left wing, having been lauded for having a “thunderous strike in his arsenal” by Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson amid the links to the player back in January.

Indeed, he scored three goals and grabbed four assists on loan at APOEL Nicosia last term, while coming on for Scott Wright in midweek, pushing forward at all opportunities.

With limited options, Clement could take a gamble on starting the youngster in a new role as the third personnel change following Tuesday's draw.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian striker scored a last-gasp equaliser against Kyiv in midweek. Could this be the turning point in his Ibrox career?

It's fair to say he hasn’t exactly been universally loved, despite his more than respectable strike rate at Ibrox since joining.

23 goals in 56 games works out as a strike every 2.4 matches, not prolific by any stretch of the imagination, but hardly terrible.

Another goal against Well in a routine Rangers win could see his stock continue to turn the tide.

Predicted Rangers XI vs Motherwell: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Propper, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Sterling, CM – Barron; RW – McCausland, AM – Diomande, LW – Jefte; ST - Dessers