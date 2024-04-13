Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action on Sunday following a week's rest after their Old Firm efforts.

The Gers secured a 3-3 draw against Celtic last Sunday and were meant to play Dundee in midweek, but the game was called off yet again due to the state of their pitch, giving the club an extra few days of recovery.

They now trail Celtic by four points ahead of the clash against Ross County, with any more slip-ups looking like they could prove costly in the title race.

Philippe Clement should be able to welcome back a few players into the starting XI on Sunday following recent injury woes, and this could give the Light Blues a massive boost heading into the final few weeks.

The Belgian will certainly make some changes after a dismal first-half showing last week as Football FanCast predicts the team he will go with in the Highlands…

1 GK – Jack Butland

England manager Gareth Southgate was present at Ibrox last week to watch Butland’s performance amid a potential spot in the 2024 European Championship squad.

The Englishman did ship three goals, yet his displays throughout the season have been impressive, to say the least. Across 49 matches, Butland has conceded 40 goals and kept 23 clean sheets as the Gers stand on the cusp of a treble.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain stepped up during the second half of the Old Firm clash last weekend to score the penalty which brought the Light Blues right back into the game.

This season, the defender has registered 33 goal contributions – 23 goals and ten assists – in 49 matches, which is his highest-scoring season of his spell in Glasgow.

He has already won one Premiership title, but in order to leave a lasting legacy, another one or two league crowns wouldn’t go amiss.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

The centre-back did not have the best of games against Celtic, losing possession 14 times while conceding the penalty from which they went two goals up in the first half.

Goldson showed some frailties during the 3-3 draw, and Clement will be hoping that his performance is much better against Ross County on Sunday.

4 CB – John Souttar

In contrast to Goldson, Souttar was a titan at the back for the club and is becoming a consistent member of the starting XI.

Not only did he win 100% of his aerial duels, but the centre-back didn’t let a head knock get the better of him, coming back onto the pitch in order to help the Gers salvage a draw.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Since suffering an injury whilst away on international duty last month, Yilmaz has failed to appear for the Light Blues.

It looked as though the Dundee clash in midweek was going to be the chance for him to gain some minutes, but the extra few days off will have given him more time to build up his fitness levels.

The 22-year-old has created six big chances and averaged 1.7 key passes per game in the top flight this season, showcasing how impressive he is when bursting down the left wing.

6 CM – John Lundstram

The midfielder has missed only one game under Clement, starting every single league match of 2024 thus far, emerging into an important player in the process.

His contract expires at the end of the current campaign and it appears as though the manager is waiting until the season is over before discussing his future.

7 CM – Dujon Sterling

Mr Utility Man. Sterling has played across six different positions this season, filling in the gaps due to injury or loss of form by other players.

During the festive period where the Gers had plenty of midfielders out of action, Sterling slotted in alongside Lundstram and performed well, even winning the man of the match award in the League Cup final.

With Mohamed Diomande injured, the Englishman will come into the heart of the midfield.

8 RW – Abdallah Sima

Although usually deployed on the left wing, the £6m-rated gem will come into the starting XI on the opposite flank due to his performance against Celtic.

Having come off the bench for the second half, Sima scored a wonderful goal to level the scores at 2-2 and thus deserves a place in the lineup on Sunday.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

The former Norwich City gem started the Old Firm tie on the bench, but was called into action during the second half.

Cantwell has scored six goals and grabbed five assists for the Light Blues this season and he could prove crucial in breaking down a Ross County defence which will aim to defend deep on Sunday.

10 LW – Rabbi Matondo

The saviour last weekend. Matondo came off the bench against Hibs a few weeks ago to score a stunning curling effort which secured a 3-1 win. Against Celtic, he repeated the feat, ensuring the Gers came away with a share of the points.

Fabio Silva will be dropped to the bench following an ineffective display last week where he took just 33 touches and made nine passes, failing to score or grab an assist.

Matondo very much deserves a start against Ross County following his goalscoring exploits in recent weeks, when he can hopefully maintain his run of form.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

Dessers did have the ball in the back of the net last weekend, but the goal was eventually disallowed due to a controversial foul in the build-up.

The striker does divide opinion among the Rangers support, but a tally of 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions proves that he has contributed throughout his maiden season in Glasgow.

He could find it tough to gain much space or time on the ball against Ross County, who are likely to flood their own penalty box with players, but he needs to take any chances that are presented to him.

All that matters is securing the three points and preparing for the next game, as every match is now a cup final.

Predicted Rangers XI vs Ross County: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Souttar, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Sterling; RW – Sima, AM – Cantwell, LW – Matondo; ST – Dessers