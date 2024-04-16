Glasgow Rangers return to action in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night in their third attempt to face Dundee away from home at Dens Park.

The Light Blues need to bounce back from their disappointing defeat away to Ross County last time out with all three points in this match ahead of their cup tie with Hearts.

Philippe Clement's side can close the gap between themselves and Celtic to just one point in the Premiership table if they pick up the win on Wednesday.

The Belgian head coach could look make changes and alter his starting XI from the 3-1 loss to Ross County, and here is FFC's predicted Gers lineup for the clash with Dundee.

1 Jack Butland

Former England international Jack Butland, who was signed on a free transfer from Crystal Palace last summer, did not enjoy his best afternoon last time out, as two of his saves were followed up by finishes from opposition forwards.

However, the towering colossus, who has started all 32 games in the league for the Light Blues, seems likely to retain his place as the first choice.

2 James Tavernier

At right-back, James Tavernier could start again after he netted his 17th league goal of the season from the penalty spot against Ross County.

The Rangers captain has scored in six of his last seven league games for the club, scoring seven goals in that time, and could look to add to his tally against Dundee.

3 Connor Goldson

At the heart of the defence, Connor Goldson could retain his position at centre-back for the Scottish giants despite the team conceding three goals.

He won all eight of his individual duels but will be hoping to organise his defence better to stop soft goals being given away on Wednesday night.

4 John Souttar

Alongside Goldson, John Souttar could start once again after a solid performance in spite of the team's poor display and defensive showing last time out.

The Scotland international made multiple last-ditch blocks and clearances - with two blocks and five clearances in total - to stop the scoreline being even worse than it was.

5 Dujon Sterling

The first alteration to the starting XI could come at left-back as Borna Barisic could be ditched from the team to make away for Dujon Sterling.

Against Ross County, the Croatian lightweight only completed 67% of his attempted passes and won just one ground duel in 54 minutes on the pitch.

Whereas, Sterling won ten of his 12 ground duels and completed 74% of his attempted passes in 90 minutes against Celtic in the Old Firm clash at left-back, and could provide a more combative presence at the back for the Light Blues if selected over Barisic.

This is why Clement could unleash the "powerful" - as described by former boss Alex Neil at Stoke City - battler from the start at left-back against Dundee.

6 John Lundstram

John Lundstram could keep his place at the base of the midfield, despite falling asleep for the second Ross County goal to allow his man to score a rebound from Butland's save.

He did, however, complete 90% of his attempted passes and win four of his six physical duels throughout the game, which shows that it was not a completely poor display from the former Sheffield United man.

7 Nicolas Raskin

The second alteration to the starting XI could come next to Lundstram in the middle of the park, with Nicolas Raskin replacing Kieran Dowell.

Against Ross County, the former Norwich man failed to create any chances or register a single effort on goal, whilst being dribbled past twice by opposition players.

Raskin, who has only been dribbled past 0.6 times per game and won 55% of his duels in the Premiership this season, could be given an opportunity to shine in his place.

8 Todd Cantwell

In the attacking midfield position, Todd Cantwell should start again after an energetic and unfortunate performance against Ross County on Sunday.

The English whiz forced a terrific save out of Ross Laidlaw during the first half and then hit the crossbar with a fierce effort in the second half, which suggests that the talented attacker was unlucky not to score on the day.

He also created two chances for his teammates and won ten duels throughout the game, and should now be given another chance to showcase his quality.

9 Abdallah Sima

On the right of the attacking trio, Abdallah Sima should retain his position in the starting XI to offer a goalscoring threat in the final third for Rangers.

The Senegal international, who is on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, has scored 11 goals in 16 Premiership starts this season, and could fire the team to the three points if provided with the right chances in front of goal.

10 Fabio Silva

In the number nine position, Clement could finally ditch Cyriel Dessers from the lineup, as he has not been on the bench in the league since the 28th of February against Kilmarnock, after he produced a horrorshow against Ross County.

The Nigerian marksman missed two 'big chances' and lost 80% of his duels throughout the game, as he proved himself to be a liability out of possession and in front of goal.

Fabio Silva, who usually plays on the left flank, should now be handed an opportunity to show what he can do as the central striker, which is a position he has played in for Rangers earlier this term.

11 Rabbi Matondo

The third and final new player to come into the starting XI is Rabbi Matondo, who could come in for Dessers - with Silva moving away from the left flank and into the middle.

Matondo has scored two goals in his last three Premiership appearances, all of which have come as a substitute, and Clement could finally offer him a chance to start for the Scottish giants.

The Wales international has plundered five goals and three assists in 18 league games for the Light Blues so far this season, despite only starting seven times.

He could provide an attacking threat down the wing, as both a scorer and a creator of goals, and use his electric pace to cause Dundee constant problems.