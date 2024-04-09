Glasgow Rangers are back in action in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night as they travel away to face Dundee in their rearranged fixture.

They were initially supposed to play each other before the recent international break only for a waterlogged pitch to force a postponement on the day.

The Light Blues now have the chance to move back to the top of the division with a win against Dundee, as they are currently one point behind Celtic with one game in hand on their rivals.

This comes after Phillipe Clement's side battled back to secure a 3-3 draw against the Hoops at Ibrox on Sunday, with a stoppage time equaliser from Rabbi Matondo ensuring the hosts did not go four points adrift of the opposition in the top-flight.

The Belgian boss may now look to make some changes to his starting XI from that game, and here is FFC's predicted Gers lineup to take to the field against Dundee.

1 Jack Butland

Despite letting in three goals against Celtic, Jack Butland should retain his place between the sticks as it could have been more than three without his presence.

The pick of his saves came during the first half as the former England international acrobatically tipped a Matt O'Riley header that was destined for the top corner over the bar.

2 Dujon Sterling

After the draw with the Hoops, FFC urged Clement to boldly drop captain James Tavernier to the bench after his poor display on Sunday to put down a marker to the rest of the squad ahead of the title run-in, showing that no one is exempt from being punished for below-par performances.

The Englishman, who did score from the penalty spot, was caught out by Daizen Maeda for the first goal and was robbed in possession by the Japan international again in the build-up to the corner that Celtic then won a penalty from.

This could open the door for Dujon Sterling, who won ten of his 12 ground duels against the Hoops, to play on his natural side on the right against Dundee.

3 Connor Goldson

Giant central defender Connor Goldson could be selected from the start again on the right of the centre-back pairing, after he won five of his seven duels against Celtic.

The English titan did give away a penalty, when his outstretched elbow was enough for the referee - with the help of VAR - to point to the spot, but could be in the starting XI on Wednesday.

4 John Souttar

Scotland international John Souttar put his body on the line in the Old Firm clash and was forced to wear a protective bandage around his head during the first half after a collision in the air.

Clement will be hoping for more brave defending, with less serious physical consequences, from the former Hearts star between now and the end of the season.

5 Borna Barisic

Sterling moving over to right-back would open up a space for Borna Barisic to return to the XI as the first change to the team that started on Sunday.

The Croatia international has provided three assists in 16 Premiership matches so far this season, and may look to add to his tally against Dundee - who have conceded the second-most goals in the division (54).

6 John Lundstram

Former Sheffield United enforcer John Lundstram could keep his place at the base of the midfield for Rangers after a solid display against Celtic.

The English ace won 100% (2/2) of his aerial battles and completed 85% of his passes throughout the match, which shows that he was strong in the air and largely reliable in possession under pressure.

7 Mohammed Diomande

Alongside Lundstram, Mohammed Diomande could keep his place in the starting lineup in spite of a mixed showing in midfield in the Old Firm clash.

The midfielder was sloppy on the ball at times, with a pass success rate of 79%, but did also create one 'big chance' and won eight of his 15 duels on the deck and in the air combined.

He could keep his place in the XI ahead of former Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell, who came off the bench against the Hoops on Sunday.

8 Todd Cantwell

In the attacking midfield position, Todd Cantwell could come in as the second change to the starting XI, with Tom Lawrence dropped to the bench.

The former Derby County midfielder only completed 58% of his passes and failed to register a shot on target or a key pass in 69 minutes on the pitch.

Cantwell has produced five goals and four assists in 18 league starts for the Light Blues so far this season, and should be selected in the number ten position against Dundee.

9 Abdallah Sima

The third alteration to the starting lineup could come on the right of the attack as Abdallah Sima could make his return to the XI ahead of Scott Wright.

Clement brought the Senegal international, whose spirit has been hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Josh Bunting, off the bench against Celtic and he made a telling contribution as his deflected effort found the top corner to make it 1-1 at the time.

Sima, who has scored 11 Premiership goals this season, offers far more than Wright, who has zero goals and zero assists in 19 league matches this term, and should start.

10 Cyriel Dessers

Cyriel Dessers should retain his position as the starting number nine for Rangers as he is the only recognised number nine option in the squad, with Danilo and Kemar Roofe unavailable.

11 Rabbi Matondo

Finally, Clement must drop Fabio Silva to the bench to make way for Matondo, who made it 3-3 in stoppage time with a wonderstrike into the top corner.

The Portuguese forward did win the penalty that Tavernier scored from, chopping inside to draw a foul from Alistair Johnston, but the rest of his display left a lot to be desired.

He lost five of his eight ground duels, completed just 53% of his attempted passes, and missed one 'big chance, in 69 minutes on the pitch.

Matondo has now scored two goals in his last two appearances off the bench, against Celtic and Hibernian, and should be rewarded with a start ahead of the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee on the left flank.