Glasgow Rangers can end their season in style as they prepare to travel away from Ibrox to Hampden Park for the SFA Cup final on Saturday.

The Light Blues won the League Cup earlier this term, shortly after Philippe Clement's arrival in Glasgow, and they now have an opportunity to complete a clean sweep of the domestic cup competitions in Scotland.

They missed out on the Scottish Premiership title, as they finished second behind their closest rivals, and they can dish out a bit of revenge on Saturday by beating Celtic to secure the SFA Cup trophy.

The Gers come into this game off the back of a 3-3 draw with Hearts in the Premiership on the final day of the season last weekend, as the Jam Tarts struck an equaliser in stoppage time.

Clement could now make a few changes to his starting XI from that draw in order to give his team the best chance of lifting another piece of silverware this weekend.

With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Rangers lineup to take to the field at Hampden Park for this cup final clash with the Hoops...

1 Jack Butland

Starting off between the sticks, Jack Butland should be selected to play as he has been the manager's first-choice shot-stopper throughout the season so far.

Signed on a free transfer from Crystal Palace last summer, the former England international kept 18 clean sheets in 38 Premiership outings for the Gers.

2 James Tavernier

The captain, James Tavernier, should retain his position at right-back. He knows how to step up on the big occasion, as the English whiz did in the League Cup final at Hampden Park earlier this term.

Tavernier scored the only goal of the game against Aberdeen in the final to secure the trophy for the Light Blues, and the ex-Newcastle United prospect may hope for similar success this weekend.

3 Leon Balogun

The first change to the starting XI could come at the heart of the backline as Leon King could be brutally dropped to the bench to make space for Leon Balogun to return.

Football Insider's Sean Fisher handed King a player rating of 4/10 for his performance against Hearts, as Lawrence Shankland enjoyed great success against him, and FFC published an article urging Clement to ruthlessly bin him from the XI for the cup final.

Balogun, who was once hailed as a "tremendous" player by ex-Rangers man Alex Rae, is an experienced operator who played the full 90 minutes against Aberdeen in the League Cup final earlier this season, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

Therefore, the manager should unleash the Nigerian titan, who won 68% of his duels in the Premiership, from the start to marshal the backline.

4 Ben Davies

On the left of the centre-back pairing, Ben Davies could retain his position in the starting XI to offer a naturally left-footed balance to that side of the pitch.

With John Souttar and Connor Goldson both missing out on the matchday squad against Hearts, the former Liverpool man may also be the only experienced option available to partner Balogun.

5 Borna Barisic

The second change to the starting XI could come at left-back as Borna Barisic could come in to start ahead of B team prospect Robbie Fraser.

Ridvan Yilmaz is a big doubt for the game after coming to Clement with an injury issue this week, which leaves the Croatian international as the only experienced option in this position.

Fraser only played two Premiership matches this season, with one start, and it would be a risk to chuck him in from the start for a cup final, which opens the door for the experienced Barisic to come in.

6 Mohammed Diomande

Mohammed Diomande should line up at the base of the midfield once again and look to bring dynamism to the middle of the park against the likes of Reo Hatate and Matt O'Riley.

The 22-year-old star won 53% of his duels in the Premiership as he proved that he can hold his own in physical contests in Scottish football.

7 Nicolas Raskin

Alongside Diomande, Nicolas Raskin could be trusted to compete in midfield after his impressive performance against Hearts, when he won 12 duels and completed seven tackles.

The Belgian battler could use his tenacity and workrate to close down Celtic's players and stop them from dominating the middle of the park at Hampden.

8 Ross McCausland

Academy graduate Ross McCausland should start on the right side of the attack after a fantastic run of form in recent weeks for the Scottish giants, with two goals and two assists in his last four matches.

The Northern Ireland international offers direct running and pace down the right flank and could help to push Greg Taylor back, to limit his impact going forward.

9 Todd Cantwell

In the number ten position, Todd Cantwell's recent form suggests that he is the best man to select in this role once again for this cup final clash.

The English attacking midfielder has produced two goals and one assist in his last two appearances for the Light Blues, and will be looking to be a difference-maker against Celtic.

10 Abdallah Sima

The third change to the starting XI could come on the left flank as Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima could return to the team ahead of Scott Wright.

After ending the Premiership season with two goals, both of which came in a recent 5-2 win over Dundee, and zero assists in 23 games, Wright should not be trusted to make an impact against Celtic at the top end of the pitch.

Sima, who scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 17 league starts, should replace him in the XI after making his return from injury off the bench against Hearts.

11 Cyriel Dessers

Finally, Cyriel Dessers should lead the line once again for Rangers whilst Danilo remains missing through injury and look to be the hero at Hampden.

The Nigerian striker ended the Premiership campaign with 16 goals and a whopping 26 'big chances' missed for the Light Blues, which suggests that his inefficiency could cost the Gers if they do not create enough opportunities for him in front of goal.