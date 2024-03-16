Glasgow Rangers’ European dream ended on Thursday evening as Benfica came away from Ibrox with a 1-0 victory.

The result does mean the Light Blues can now solely focus on domestic matters and with an injury list that seems to be never-ending, perhaps it is a good thing.

Philippe Clement will lead his side into one more game before the international break as they face Dundee at Dens Park tomorrow afternoon.

The Tayside outfit are enjoying a decent season in the Premiership, currently occupying sixth spot in the table.

In their previous two domestic clashes this term, Rangers have scored eight times and conceded only once against their upcoming opponents and another convincing win will ensure the club remain at the summit heading towards the final furlong.

Following the European exertions in midweek, Clement may make a change or two to his starting XI for the trip to Dundee…

1 GK – Jack Butland

The Englishman was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet in midweek, yet his fine performance in the first leg arguably kept the Light Blues in the tie.

23 clean sheets in 47 appearances proves he has been in wonderful form since moving north of the border last summer and if he can secure another one tomorrow, the Gers will head into the international break in good spirits.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain failed to get on the scoresheet or grab an assist against Benfica, but in two matches against Dundee this term, he has scored twice and provided an assist.

This could perhaps be a good omen ahead of the clash tomorrow and Tavernier will be more than up for the task as he looks to lead his club to another Premiership title.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

Like Butland and Tavernier, Goldson is the first name on the team sheet when he is fit. Indeed, the centre-back has only missed two league ties so far this season.

A few mistakes have crept into his game of late, and he has struggled to deal with long balls over the top, with certain teams exploiting this to good effect, most notably Celtic and Aberdeen.

4 CB – John Souttar

The Scottish defender is swiftly becoming a mainstay in the heart of the defence alongside Goldson, with the duo forming a solid partnership.

Souttar was a colossus against Benfica. Not only did he make seven clearances, but the defender also won five of his seven duels, completed 92% of his passes and lost possession only seven times during the clash.

It was another rock-solid display by the former Hearts star, and he will retain his place to play Dundee.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

The Turkish defender has claimed the starting slot on the left side of the defence from Borna Barisic and the Light Blues look a much better team for it.

In the top flight this season, Yilmaz has created six big chances along with averaging 1.7 key passes per game and his attacking abilities are getting better and better.

6 CM – John Lundstram

It is surely only a matter of when, not if, that Lundstram secures a contract extension, especially with his performances under Clement.

The midfielder has missed just one match since the Belgian took over in mid-October and his consistency has been key to the Gers' success recently.

The 30-year-old will keep his place in the heart of the midfield against Dundee and if he maintains his current form, the Ibrox side should record a comfortable victory.

7 CM - Mohamed Diomande

The January signing has not taken long to fully settle in at Ibrox. The 22-year-old has already scored twice in just ten appearances, and he certainly looks like a player who will have a big future in the game.

He was rather subdued against Benfica, however, losing possession 17 times while winning just two of his nine contested duels, and he was subbed off for Nico Raskin during the dying embers of the game.

8 RW – Scott Wright

The winger was a surprise starter against Benfica and many felt that it could perhaps be his final chance to really show Clement what he is made of.

The Scot delivered a positive performance, making one key pass, succeeding with three of his five dribble attempts, and winning four of his six ground duels, showcasing his physical strength.

With Ross McCausland not quite match fit, Wright will be given another start against Dundee tomorrow.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

Tom Lawrence has not done much wrong recently, but he could drop to the bench for tomorrow's clash as Cantwell comes back into the starting XI.

The former Norwich City starlet missed the previous five matches due to a hamstring injury prior to coming off the bench in midweek, and a start against Dundee could see him gain vital minutes.

10 LW – Rabbi Matondo

With Abdallah Sima and Oscar Cortes out, Matondo could get the nod on the left wing. The £3m dynamo was dubbed “electrifying” by former Wales manager Ryan Giggs and his pace can cause the Dundee backline plenty of issues.

Matondo has scored four times and grabbed four assists this season, despite suffering several injury issues which have restricted him to 25 appearances.

If he can hit the ground running against Dundee, there is no doubt he will be key to unlocking their defence during the clash.

11 ST – Fabio Silva

The youngster has enjoyed success on the left wing recently, but with Cyriel Dessers delivering yet another poor performance against Benfica in midweek, it is time for him to be deployed through the middle.

Silva has already netted four times for the Light Blues since joining on a six-month loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the winter transfer window.

He could offer something different in a centre-forward role against Dundee, and it might just give Clement the licence to play him there for the foreseeable future if he delivers a solid performance.

Predicted Rangers starting XI against Dundee in full: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Souttar, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Diomande; RW – Wright, AM – Cantwell, LW – Matondo; ST – Silva