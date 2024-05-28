A Rangers player who Philippe Clement has described as "massive" could now sign a new contract at Ibrox this summer, according to a new update.

Lots of changes could take place at the Scottish Premiership giants in the coming months, with a host of Rangers stars are out of contract imminently, including John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe, both of whom are expected to leave on free transfers.

Leon Balogun is also in the same situation, but no confirmed decision has been made yet regarding his future. Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva will see their respective loan moves from Brighton and Wolves end, too, and it remains to be seen if either will be kept on permanently.

In terms of new signings, Levski Sofia centre-back Jose Cordoba is reportedly close to arriving at Ibrox, being seen as an upgrade on Ben Davies, with a medical even taking place. Ferencvaros attacker Adama Traore is also considered an option, with the 28-year-old compared to Kylian Mbappe in terms of pace.

It does look as though attacking reinforcements are at the forefront of Clement's thinking this summer, with Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi also linked with a move to Rangers. Celtic are providing stern competition, though, so the Gers could potentially turn to boyhood supporter Lawrence Shankland, who has excelled so much at Hearts this season.

"Massive" Rangers player could sign new deal

According to The Daily Mail, Balogun could now sign a new deal with Rangers this summer, extending his stay at Ibrox for another 12 months:

"Leon Balogun is poised to sign a one-year contract extension at Rangers. The veteran defender is believed to have verbally agreed to remain part of Philippe Clement’s plans for next season, with the formalities being tied up behind the scenes. Balogun only played 19 games in total last term, but the German-born Nigeria international did enough to convince the manager he is worthy of consideration beyond his 36th birthday next month."

This could be such a shrewd piece of business by Rangers in the summer, even though Balogun is now 35 years of age and not a player who represents the long-term future. Clement himself is a big admirer, which suggests he wants him to stay on, with the Gers manager saying earlier in the season after a great performance against Hearts: "I think he [Leon Balogun] was massive today.

"He played a really good game in the coaching and in the duels with his hunger and desire, so I know I have four really good centre-backs and this season they have all played."

The £8,000-a-week veteran has so much experience in his career now, racking up 84 appearances for Rangers as well as enjoying spells at various other clubs, and keeping him for one more year could be ideal next to Cordoba, allowing him to guide the younger defender along and ease him into life at Ibrox.

A longer-term deal would have been a bad move, but having Balogun around until 2025 makes perfect sense, and him bowing out with a league title would be a perfect way for his time at Rangers to end.