Rangers have received a big boost regarding their current injury situation, with Light Blues boss Philippe Clement providing a key update on a 23-year-old "fighter".

Injury problems hampering Rangers

The Gers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday lunchtime, making the trip to Kilmarnock ahead of what feels like a must-win clash for Clement's side.

It has been an adequate start to the season for Rangers, but a far from perfect one, allowing Celtic and Aberdeen to gain an advantage at the top of the league table, while Champions League elimination at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv has already come their way.

One thing that has played a part in the Scottish giants not always hitting top gear is injuries, with Clement having to make do with numerous key players throughout this season. The likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and Ross McCausland are among those struggling with fitness issues.

Having a fully fit squad could make such a difference for Rangers, handing them stability while also giving them more opportunities to rotate - and a positive update has now emerged about the situation.

Rangers given injury boost

Speaking ahead of the weekend clash with Kilmarnock, Rangers manager Clement said that Yilmaz should return to training "next week", also giving an update on other players:

"Hagi is suspended. Cortes will be out for several weeks. Ridvan I expect back in training next week, Matondo later on next week or the following week. Danilo is back training with the squad - we will see how fit he is for the weekend."

This is welcome news regarding Yilmaz, and others for that matter, with the left-back limited to just two starts in the Scottish Premiership so far this season. His last appearance came against Dynamo Kyiv back in August, with his two-month absence a big blow for Clement.

His 2023/24 stats for Rangers show that he averaged 1.5 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per game across 26 league appearances last season - ranking third and first respectively within the Gers squad - showing his attacking quality.

The £12,000-a-week Turkey international has been hailed as a "fighter" by Clement, while Barry Ferguson said of him last season: "The little man has made a huge impression ever since the winter break and has nailed down the left-back berth for himself."

However, it is important that Yilmaz is eased back into the fold rather than rushed back in, with his lengthy absence potentially meaning he may take time to get back to his sharpest form.

If he can get fully fit and back in the team by the end of the month, it will be fantastic news for Rangers, providing Clement with more depth and giving sterner competition to the likes of Jefte and Dujon Sterling.

Related Clement could move on from Hagi by unleashing "exciting" Rangers teen Rangers will be without the Romania international for their next three Premiership games.

Yilmaz is still a young player with so much to offer for the Gers, so the hope is that this latest absence is his last injury setback for a while, allowing him to excel as his side's first-choice left-back.