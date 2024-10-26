Philippe Clement’s summer transfer business for Glasgow Rangers has left many of the Ibrox faithful divided.

Some think going for a more youth-based approach could pay dividends in the future, as youngsters such as Jefte, Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande could well be sold for big profits in the coming years.

Several of his signings have been questioned, however. Hamza Igamane, who was unknown before moving to Ibrox, has only played a handful of games for the club. There is no doubt he will come good eventually, but perhaps the money may have been spent on a more experienced frontman.

More transfer business will hopefully be conducted in January, especially with certain areas of the team requiring strengthening.

Much will depend on whether the Belgian has a budget to make improvements to his first team squad, although there could be some options available on free transfers, including a former Light Blues winger…

Ryan Kent's life after Ibrox

The Englishman was released by Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce last week, having made just one appearance under the former Chelsea manager since he took over in the summer.

Of course, the rumour mill was in full throttle upon his departure from Turkey, as some fans wanted him back at Ibrox, with others believing the club should be moving on.

Clement failed to be dragged into discussions surrounding Kent at a recent press conference, although he did reveal that he tried to sign him when in charge of Club Brugge, saying: "Of course, I know the player, and I've known him a long time, because the moment he went to Rangers, I was in talks with him to get him to Brugge.

"But there was a better deal, I think, in Rangers, in that way, so he chose for that. So, I've known him a long time, but I'm not going into rumours about bringing players on."

As much as Kent was fantastic on his day, it appears as though the club have moved on and should be targeting better players for that position in the future.

Ryan Kent’s market valuation

During his spell in Glasgow, Kent registered 89 goal contributions – 33 goals and 56 assists – across 218 games in all competitions for the Gers, which works out as a goal involvement once every 2.4 games.

In the summer of 2022, he was valued at €17.5m (£14.5m) and with just a year left on his deal, the Light Blues could have made a significant profit if they had sold him then.

Just a year later, he would leave for nothing, making it one of the costliest transfers in the club’s recent history.

Following his dismal stint in Turkey, scoring only once for the club in 19 appearances since last summer. This has seen his market value decrease significantly, which now stands at just €2.7m (£2.2m).

If he doesn’t find a club soon, then this will continue to decline, and he won’t manage to live up to the potential he demonstrated during his early years in Glasgow.

Ryan Kent's Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 44 3 10 2021/22 46 3 19 2020/21 52 13 14 2019/20 33 8 4 2018/19 43 6 9 Via Transfermarkt

Clement signed a player in the summer who is now making waves on the left wing – Kent’s usual position – and who is now worth way more than the former Liverpool starlet too. Nedim Bajrami.

How much Rangers paid for Nedim Bajrami

With the last few days of the transfer window approaching, it was evident Clement had to bring in another signing or two, otherwise he would feel the wrath of the Ibrox support.

This led to a deal being completed for Sassuolo star Bajrami, who joined the Gers on a deal worth around £3.4m which may turn into a wonderful bargain for the club.

After just a few matches, the Albanian is already demonstrating his qualities in the starting XI.

Nedim Bajrami’s statistics for Rangers

The midfielder has played eight times for the club since arriving at the end of August, scoring his first goal during the 2-0 win over Malmo last month.

After netting just 27 seconds into Albania’s clash against Italy at Euro 2024, Bajrami scored within a minute yet again, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper after Cyriel Dessers’ shot had rebounded back off the post.

Overall, his attacking dynamism has already made him a favourite among the supporters, something which the manager badly needs.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson hailed the player when his name was linked with the Gers, saying: “A technically gifted, intelligent footballer than can play in multiple positions with plenty of Serie A experience.”

The 25-year-old has impressed most in Europe, creating four big chances in three games, while averaging three key passes each match and succeeding with three dribbles per game – a success rate of 69% - with these performances making a big difference within the team.

Indeed, they have already seen his value soar, despite only signing him in August.

Nedim Bajrami’s market valuation at Rangers

Having cost just £3.4m, Bajrami is now valued at €5.9m (£5m) according to Football Transfers, which means this is £1.6m more than his official transfer fee, suggesting Clement has struck gold on the midfielder.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

Not only that, but Bajrami is also worth more than twice the value of Kent, proving that they simply don’t require him back in the squad, not when the Albanian has shown he can perform wonderfully on the left flank.

Still only 25, there is no doubt the former Sassuolo star will get better and better the more he plays in Scotland, which will likely see the Light Blues secure a solid profit when clubs begin to show interest in him.

He has been the only bright spark recently. Hopefully, the 4-0 win over FCSB can kickstart the club into producing better performances over the next few weeks. Otherwise, Clement may have to find another job.