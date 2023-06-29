Tottenham Hotspur seem to be closing in on what could be Ange Postecoglou's first blunder of his tenure...

What's the latest on Clement Lenglet to Tottenham?

That's according to Spanish outlet Sport, who suggest that the Lilywhites have now agreed personal terms with Clement Lenglet over his proposed return on a permanent basis.

The Barcelona man spent last term on loan in north London, and despite having not set the world alight, has come available for just €10m (£9m). Whilst this might mark a coup, negotiating a change to his £200k-per-week wages should have proved more of a stumbling block than it apparently has done.

It now falls to the two clubs to try and iron out an acceptable fee that would see the 28-year-old finally end his miserable spell with the Catalan giants.

Should Tottenham sign Clement Lenglet permanently?

Having temporarily moved to England with a big reputation, this left-sided defender joined in what many believed to be an intelligent swoop for the club.

However, it quickly became clear why Xavi was so willing to allow the France international to depart the Camp Nou, with his displays in the English capital nothing short of abysmal.

Despite making 26 appearances in the league, he could only muster a 6.65 average Sofascore rating, only the 20th best in a Spurs side that missed out on European football. Gazing back through his recent campaigns in La Liga though, this should not have come as a surprise.

The term before his arrival he could only post a 6.67 average rating in the league, suggesting his steady decline has been there for all to see.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson sought to outline it too, when he took to Twitter to write in 2021: "Lenglet. A complete & utter liability of a defender."

Despite this, in what was a torrid season for Spurs, it was Davinson Sanchez who remained in the firing line for the bulk of the year. The Colombian was even booed off the pitch during one substitution, in which he cut a visibly upset figure.

This was whilst recording a higher average rating than Lenglet in the league of 6.87, even impressing the year before with his 7.08 average rating.

Although he may have been a big-money acquisition back in 2017, the investment into his potential was one worth making at the time, even if he is yet to fulfil it. With 205 games for the club under his belt, the 27-year-old has at least returned some value from his switch.

To sign Lenglet would be a huge blunder for Postecoglou, as he would only repeat the same mistakes that have led to their decline in stature.

The Australian must expel the failures of the past in order to command a brighter future for his new club, the likes of which these kinds of signings should not be a part.