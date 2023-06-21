Tottenham Hotspur could be set to add to their acquisition of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, but likely without the same fanfare his deal commanded.

What's the latest on Clement Lenglet to Tottenham Hotspur?

That's according to journalist Alasdair Gold, who spoke on his YouTube channel about Ange Postecoglou's first transfer window in north London.

Having already made the loan of their Swedish winger permanent, he claimed that they could be set to replicate this by bringing in Clement Lenglet from Barcelona, who spent last term in N17 too.

He noted: "Do you know what, speaking to people in the club, they haven’t ruled out going back for Clement Lenglet. I know they did a farewell last week, and as a formality they included Lenglet, so he just left at the end of his deal.

"Barcelona want him out, and there have been suggestions that he could be available for as little as £4-5m now."

Did Clement Lenglet impress at Tottenham?

Whilst this might seem a fine cut-price option for someone of his pedigree, his recent years in both Spain and England have proven why the Catalan giants are so keen to expel him from their ranks.

A 6.67 average Sofascore rating in his final season in Catalonia outlines such disappointment, which he carried over during his loan spell last campaign.

Under Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and later Ryan Mason, the Frenchman maintained a 6.65 average rating in the Premier League, recording just 0.7 interceptions and winning possession an abysmal 0.1 times per game, via Sofascore.

Such consistent mediocrity has been outlined by various journalists during a career which boasts four major honours including a piece of international silverware.

Back in 2021, writer Jonathan Johnson boldly wrote: "Lenglet. A complete & utter liability of a defender." A year later Muhammad Butt would supplement this, branding the 28-year-old as "terrible".

Whilst the permanent signing of Kulusevski made sense, given he had shown signs of true quality that he could bring to Postecoglou's team, Lenglet is without such performances.

During his first six months in north London, the 23-year-old dynamo recorded 13 goal contributions in just 18 league games, whilst Lenglet's final eight league showings only saw him surpass a miserable 6.8 rating on two occasions.

With the Australian manager still fresh in his new post, the fanbase remains hopeful that his new regime can be the one to finally turn this stuttering club around.

However, with a potential disaster signings such as this, essentially accepting their place as an average side, they seem set to uphold their failures and mirror the mistakes that led to one of their worst league finishes in over a decade.