Glasgow Rangers head into the final few days of the transfer window with pressure to bring in another player or two who could inject some quality into the team.

Philippe Clement has failed to really move on any of the club’s big earners except for Connor Goldson and Sam Lammers, as several would rather see out their lucrative contracts at Ibrox rather than take a pay cut elsewhere.

It appears as though the manager doesn’t have many funds to work with until these players are moved on, having to potentially rely on loans and free transfers between now and the end of the window.

The Light Blues have been linked with their fair share of targets over the previous few weeks, but it looks like one player won't be making the move to Scotland…

Latest on Rangers move for Gustavo Puerta

A couple of weeks ago, Danish news outlet Tipbaldet claimed that the Gers were keen on signing midfielder Gustavo Puerta from Bayer Leverkusen.

Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, and Danish side Brondby were also keen on signing the Colombian this summer, with Anderlecht looking to secure a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €6m (£5m).

Journalist Alan Nixon (via the Daily Record) states that Leverkusen have reportedly received an offer worth around £3m for the midfielder, which could signal the end of the Light Blues' interest in him.

It is Brondby who has made the offer and there is little hope of Rangers matching it. The only chance Clement may be able to secure a deal this summer is if Xabi Alonso would prefer the player to go out on loan to gain much-needed game time.

Gustavo Puerta’s season in numbers

The Colombian starlet may have been part of the Leverkusen side which won the Bundesliga title unbeaten in 2023/24, but he made just seven appearances in the competition.

Although making brief cameos, Puerta did demonstrate why Leverkusen signed him in the first place. In the top flight, he finished with a 95% pass success rate, won 67% of his total duels and succeeded with 100% of his dribbles during his time on the pitch.

He was offered more chances in Europe, making three appearances in the Europa League for the German side.

When compared to his positional peers in the competition, Puerta ranked in the top 3% for attempted passes and pass success rate per 90, while also ranking in the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, demonstrating his excellent passing range on the continent.

There is no doubt that Clement needs a number six to come into the starting XI and dominate possession during games, dictating the play, which could allow the likes of Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron the licence to push forward.

Puerta would be an ideal signing, but it looks like this one might just slip through the net. Could the Belgian have a player in his squad who perhaps fits the profile of the Colombian and might be able to replicate his skills as a number six?

Leon King has usually performed as a centre-back for the Ibrox side, but he tends to push into the midfield when representing Scotland U21s and this could be an indication that Clement must experiment with the 20-year-old.

Leon King’s Rangers statistics

The promising centre-back made his first team debut for the Gers during Steven Gerrard’s tenure, playing against Falkirk in the League Cup aged just 16 at the time.

There was no doubting his potential, something which Gerrard was keen to develop, and he even made his Premiership debut in the penultimate match of the season against Livingston.

The following campaign saw King make six first appearances under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst as he was eased into the first-team setting and these would stand him in good stead ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Injuries to John Souttar and Ben Davies saw King called into the starting XI to partner Connor Goldson, both domestically and in the Champions League group stages.

Leon King's 2022/23 statistics for Rangers Metric Premiership Champions League Accurate passes per game 36.8 25.5 Total duels won 3 2.7 Tackles per game 1.3 1.7 Dribbled past per game 0.3 1.3 Interceptions per game 0.3 0.8 Via Sofascore

It was a baptism of fire for the youngster, but given his inexperience at this level, he did acquit himself fairly well.

Across 15 league games, King achieved a pass success rate of 88%, along with being dribbled past just 0.3 occasions and winning 67% of his ground duels, solid statistics for someone who was thrown into the deep end.

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton hailed King in the summer of 2022, just before his breakthrough season, saying: “I think when I did watch him last season, he was like a big Rolls Royce, very elegant on the ball. He came out, kept possession and looked very comfortable for someone of such a young age.”

These traits could see him move slightly further forward into a midfield slot, one that he is comfortable doing for the national team.

During the U21s European Championship qualifying group, King played in the heart of the midfield four times, even grabbing an assist against Hungary in a 3-1 victory.

With these performances in mind, Clement could trial the youngster in a midfield slot across the next few week, especially if he isn’t able to sign another player for that position.

Loan moves are all fine and well, but they eventually return to their parent clubs at the end of the season. King has shown he can become a regular member of the first-team squad, as evidenced during the first half of 2022/23.

The Belgian manager seems intent on developing young talent and allowing them the opportunity to shine. While the pressure may be on for him to succeed this season, given the nature of his squad, it could well be a transitional campaign.

If the 20-year-old - who is yet to play in midfield at senior level for his club - gets a chance to showcase his true worth, he could be Clement’s own version of Puerta, without a shadow of a doubt.

Will the 6 foot titan get that opportunity, however? Only time will tell.