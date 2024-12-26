Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action this afternoon as they look to extend their four-game winning streak as Philippe Clement’s side take on St Mirren in Paisley.

Against Dundee, the Light Blues managed to secure all three points with a performance that was hardly swashbuckling, but rather one that got the job done.

Vaclav Cerny proved to be the match-winner with a well-taken goal that was assisted by Danilo. It was a moment of quality worthy of winning any game.

Some players failed to sparkle against the Dens Park side, however, including in-form striker Hamza Igamane, who endured a disappointing performance compared to what the supporters have been used to in recent weeks.

Hamza Igamane struggled against Dundee

The 22-year-old shone against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, scoring a brilliantly taken goal, while even grabbing an assist against Celtic in the League Cup final defeat which practically guaranteed his place in the side to play Dundee.

Deployed on the left wing to make way for Danilo to start up front, Igamane couldn’t convert any of the opportunities he carved for himself.

Indeed, the centre-forward did register four total shots, succeeded with two of his five dribble attempts and missed two big chances, but he couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

The youngster also lost possession 20 times during his time on the pitch as he delivered his most wasteful performance in quite some time.

Hamza Igamane's stats vs Dundee Total shots 4 Goals 0 Hit woodwork 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes 2 Total duels (won) 17 (4) Via Sofascore

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over the coming weeks, Clement may take the chance to switch things up in the final third.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The change Clement needs to make to his Rangers lineup

By making a change, this could see Nedim Bajrami come back into the starting XI against St Mirren.

The attacking midfielder signed for the Light Blues towards the end of the summer transfer window, with the club paying £3.4m to secure his services from Sassuolo.

Since arriving in Glasgow, the Albanian has registered six goal contributions – four goals and two assists – in all competitions, proving to be an inspired signing for the club.

Like Igamane, he has impressed most in the Europa League. Across six matches, Bajrami has created six big chances, averages 2.2 key passes and succeeds with 2.2 dribbles – a success rate of 72% - per match.

These are impressive statistics indeed and Clement will be looking for him to replicate these heights as the Light Blues face the Buddies this afternoon.

Amid the links to Bajrami during the summer transfer window, Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson praised the midfielder, saying: “If you recognise the name Nedim Bajrami it’s probably because of the screamer he scored inside the first minute against Italy at the Euros! A technically gifted, intelligent footballer than can play in multiple positions with plenty of Serie A experience.”

It's safe to say he's begun to show signs of why he's received such praise.

He has certainly been an impressive signing, but the player now has to add a few more goals and assists to his tally in order to really cement a place in the starting XI.

Against St Mirren, Clement must unleash him to terrorise their backline, giving Igamane a rest in the process.