Glasgow Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon as they travel away from Ibrox to take on Motherwell on Christmas Eve.

Philippe Clement's side will head into Christmas just two points off the top of the table if they can secure all three points with a victory this afternoon.

They will be looking to build on the 2-0 win against St. Johnstone in midweek, with goals from Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier sealing the result.

The Belgian head coach could look to make some changes to the starting XI from that match, though, as the Gers look to navigate the festive period.

With this in mind, Clement must now unleash Todd Cantwell from the start ahead of Sam Lammers, who has struggled since his move from Atalanta.

Sam Lammers' season in numbers

The Dutch forward, who started in the number ten position last time out, has produced two goals and one assist in 16 Premiership outings this season.

Lammers has missed six 'big chances' and only created one for his teammates in ten league starts so far throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

He has also managed just 0.3 key passes per match and his lack of threat at the top end of the pitch was evident against the Saints during the week.

The 26-year-old attacker played 68 minutes at Ibrox and failed to create a single chance. He also had a 0% (0/2) dribble success rate and did not score from any of his three shots.

These statistics suggest that the Dutchman did not have much of an influence on the result as the Gers lightweight did not directly contribute to either goal.

Clement must ditch Lammers from the starting line-up to bring Cantwell back into the XI as the English whiz could provide more quality in the final third.

The statistics that show why Cantwell should start

The former Norwich City magician has been a terrific addition to the Gers squad since his move from England at the start of the calendar year.

He caught the eye during the second half of last season under Michael Beale with six goals, four assists, and five 'big chances' created in 15 league starts.

Journalist Josh Bunting once claimed that Cantwell "makes things happen" and that has been the case throughout 2023 for the Rangers star.

Statistic Cantwell at Norwich (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 129 Goals 14 Assists 12 Trophies won Two

This season, the talented wizard has only started eight games but has produced three assists and made 1.5 key passes per game in that time.

Cantwell has, therefore, racked up six goals and seven assists in 23 Premiership starts for the Scottish giants throughout the year so far.

The 5 foot 10 dynamo has showcased his ability to make an impact in the final third with impressive regularity at this level in a Rangers shirt.

Whereas, Lammers has left a lot to be desired throughout the campaign and has not done enough to suggest that he deserves to be a regular starter.

Therefore, Clement must bring Cantwell back into the starting line-up as the number ten in his 4-2-3-1 system ahead of the former Atalanta flop this afternoon against Motherwell.