Glasgow Rangers are already three games into the 2024/25 campaign, yet they have failed to really hit the ground running so far.

The Ibrox side have scored just three goals, conceding twice, but it feels as though Philippe Clement hasn’t really managed to nail down a specific style of play.

Of course, he is not finished with his transfer business in the summer window. Unless a few high-quality players arrive in the coming weeks though, the Gers could face a long few months ahead, especially with certain players still hanging around like a bad smell.

There were a few under performers against the Steelmen last weekend as the Light Blues failed to build on a positive first-half display at Hampden Park.

How Rangers performed against Motherwell

Following the 0-0 draw against Hearts in the first league match of the season, three points were a must at Rangers’ temporary home last Saturday.

Rangers vs Motherwell: Key stats Metric Rangers Motherwell Possession 68% 32% Big chances 4 1 Total shots 19 7 Corners 6 4 Total passes 603 284 Goalkeeper saves 1 6 Via Sofascore

It was certainly a far greater attacking performance, especially during the first half. Mohamed Diomande set up a goal for Cyriel Dessers, his second of the campaign, before Vaclav Cerny justified his loan move with a sublime curling effort to make it 2-1 to the Light Blues heading into the interval.

Related Rangers could land dream signing for Cerny in swoop for £5m star The Light Blues have been linked with a move for the attacker earlier this summer.

Rangers had 12 shots during the opening 45 minutes, created three big chances and held a whopping 78% possession, showing their superiority.

In true Jekyll and Hyde fashion, Clement’s side were dismal during the second 45, holding on towards the end to make sure the win was secure.

Indeed, the Steelmen had more corner kicks and managed six shots during the second half. The key for Clement now is to get his team firing throughout an entire game, not just in spells.

With Kyiv making the trip to Glasgow for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier this evening, there must be several changes to the starting XI.

One player in particular should be dropped ahead of the second leg – Scott Wright.

Scott Wright’s game in numbers vs Motherwell

Could it be that Wright survives yet another summer transfer window, or will Clement manage to sell him before the end of the month?

He has started all three of the club’s matches thus far, despite clearly not being at the required standard. The winger has yet to score or grab an assist and his attacking contributions have been poor, especially against Motherwell.

During the clash over the weekend, the Scot lost possession ten times, missed a big chance while having two shots on target without finding the back of the net.

Scott Wright's statistics vs Motherwell Goals 0 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Possession lost 10 Total duels (won) 5 (3) Via Sofascore

During his 73 minutes on the field, Wright only managed 33 touches of the ball, while completing just 17 of his 23 attempted passes, a success rate of just 74%, not good enough to be a starting winger if the Belgian wants his team to advance to the group stages of the Champions League.

Who could come in for the ex-Aberdeen winger? Clement has a couple of options available to him.

The players who could replace Wright vs Dynamo Kyiv

The most obvious choice to replace the 26-year-old on the left wing is Rabbi Matondo. The Welshman enjoyed a solid campaign last year, scoring six goals while grabbing another four assists across 31 matches.

He scored vital strikes against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifiers while also netting a superb long-range effort against Celtic, proving that he can shine on the biggest stage.

His impact is perhaps better suited to being a substitute, however, coming on against tired legs so he can use his pace and trickery to get into dangerous positions.

This could see Clement bring in a player who was only signed during the summer and looked upon as a solid option for the future – Jefte.

Why Jefte should start for Rangers

The Brazilian was signed earlier this summer initially as a left-back option to rival Ridvan Yilmaz. With Borna Barisic leaving the club, another player was required to plug the gap, and he joined from Fluminense.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia, enjoying a solid spell on what was his first move outside his homeland.

Indeed, the youngster scored three times while registering four assists in the top flight as he demonstrated his attacking qualities from the left-back slot.

The Brazilian also succeeded with 2.3 dribbles per game – a success rate of 62% - and averaged two key passes per game while averaging 0.7 shots per match, further underlining his superb attacking traits.

He is still raw and developing every day, but regular exposure in Europe and for Rangers domestically will allow him to improve rapidly.

He may not have featured in the Premiership this term, but Clement introduced him for Wright during the first leg against Kyiv last week, and he looked at ease on the left wing.

The youngster had a hand in Dessers’ equalising goal and could be a wildcard option for this slot tonight.

So, what could he offer in that role? Well, Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson profiled him back in January amid links to the club, saying: "Jefté looks like he will be a quality attacking threat. He’s tall and quick while still remaining agile on the ball. He always looks to drive at the opposition defence and is comfortable going outside or cutting inside. He’s also not afraid of having a pop at goal and has a thunderous strike in his arsenal."

This type of threat will be crucial if the Light Blues are to secure the win which takes them through the playoff round, where two wins will see them advance to the group stage format of Europe’s premier club competition.

With every match now vital, Clement may have to take the odd gamble. Unleashing Jefte instead of Wright on the left could give his starting XI a more creative edge, especially judging by his attacking traits.

It's now or never for the Light Blues.