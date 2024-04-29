Glasgow Rangers kept their Premiership title hopes alive on Sunday afternoon, but they were made to work hard for the three points.

St Mirren aren’t in the top six by chance, as Stephen Robinson’s well-drilled outfit came within 15 minutes of securing a well-deserved point in Paisley, but the Light Blues snuck over the line thanks to a late goal from Cyriel Dessers.

Once again, however, Philippe Clement’s men were lackadaisical during large spells, while it looked at times as if there was only one team showing the intensity of a club aiming to win a domestic treble, but it wasn’t Rangers.

Injuries have certainly not helped the Belgian in recent weeks, as he was missing Abdallah Sima, Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo, three players who have made plenty of impact previously.

Yilmaz’s influence on the side was impressive between Christmas and the March international break, when he suffered a hamstring injury that’s kept him out ever since.

In his place, Borna Barisic has played a few times, but he has looked a shadow of his former self, and it appears he could be close to agreeing an exit from Ibrox…

Why Borna Barisic could be leaving Rangers

The Croatian defender hasn’t been short of potential suitors since the start of the season, especially considering his contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

During the January transfer window, reports in Italy claimed that AS Roma and Aston Villa were both reportedly keen on signing the left-back, as his future looked like it belonged away from Rangers.

Further reports emerged from his homeland claiming that Dinamo Zagreb had been scouting Barisic for a few months ahead of potentially making a move in January, but none of these moves materialised.

There have been new developments in recent weeks, however, as the Croatian looks set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor alongside fellow teammate John Lundstram, according to sources in Turkey (via the Daily Record), as Clement looks like he has gotten two of his highest earners off the wage bill.

The time is right for the duo to depart, especially Barisic, who has been in poor form throughout the season, delivering another subpar display against St Mirren on Sunday.

Borna Barisic’s stats against St Mirren

The 31-year-old was given just his sixth league start of 2024 against the Buddies on Sunday afternoon, as Dujon Sterling was moved from the left side of the defence into an unfamiliar right-wing position, ensuring Barisic started the match.

He delivered a cross which appeared to be going out until Zach Hemmings intervened, which led to the first goal being scored, yet defensively, he was suspect yet again.

Borna Barisic's stats vs St Mirren Accurate passes 29/39 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 10 (0) Total duels (won) 6 (3) Possession lost 21 Via Sofascore

Due to his marauding down the left flank, he lost possession 21 times during his time on the pitch, while the defender committed two fouls, won 50% of his contested duels and made just two tackles.

His distribution was also poor, completing only 29 of his 39 attempted passes, while delivering three accurate long balls across seven attempts before he was subbed off with a knock in the 78th minute.

For his performance, Glasgow World gave the veteran a match rating of 6/10, which was generous, to say the least, as the curtain is coming down on his time in Glasgow.

While his defending has always been average at best during his spell with the club - criticised by pundit Stephen Craigan in 2022 for the way he "can’t defend his back post" - Barisic’s attacking qualities have shone through, giving him licence to burst forward at every available opportunity.

Against St Mirren, however, he failed to make a key pass or deliver a single accurate cross from ten attempts, evidence that his attacking influence has waned significantly since the start of the season.

Borna Barisic’s Rangers stats this season

There is no doubt Barisic has played his part in Rangers returning to where they belong over the previous few years. He has won every single domestic prize on offer, while helping the Gers reach the Europa League final in 2022, an unthinkable adventure given how bad the club were under Pedro Caixinha just five years previously.

This season, however, his performances have dipped, meaning he has been in and out of the side under Clement.

Across all competitions, Barisic has played 32 games, scored once while grabbing six assists. He has started only 27 times, however, with the majority of them coming before Christmas.

In comparison, last season saw the left-back make 46 appearances for the Light Blues, scoring twice and registering 13 assists, offering a much greater threat going forward.

It clearly shows how much his influence has waned, especially from an attacking perspective, and this summer feels like the right time for the club and Barisic to part ways.

Among his teammates this term, the Croatian currently ranks down in 11th spot for goals and assists (three) in the Premiership, along with ranking 17th for big chances created (1), second for key passes per game (1.8) and 19th for successful dribbles per game (0.3), showing how poor he has been in the opposition half.

It is clear Yilmaz can be the regular left-back starting next season when he recovers from his hamstring injury, suggesting that even if Barisic did somehow remain at the club, he would only be a backup to the Turkish international.

Following his display against St Mirren, Clement should be dropping him to the bench and utilising Sterling on the left side of the defence, especially as he offers much more defensive solidity.

It would be a shame if Barisic didn’t play for the Gers again after everything he has achieved since joining in the summer of 2018, becoming one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings, but Clement must be ruthless, especially if the player has already decided his future.

The Belgian has already shown plenty of bottle previously by dropping Connor Goldson for the previous two games due to his performance level dropping. The same should now apply to Barisic ahead of the clash against Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.