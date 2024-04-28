Glasgow Rangers got back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at St Mirren on Sunday afternoon.

An own goal from James Bolton and a second-half winner from Cyriel Dessers secured all three points for the Gers, who had failed to win any of their previous three outings in the league.

While Philippe Clement will be delighted with the victory and another step in the right direction as they battle it out with Celtic to secure the title, there were some worries to come from the match.

One player who may have just played himself out of the starting XI is winger Fabio Silva, who must finally be binned from the lineup after another unimpressive showing.

Fabio Silva's performance against St Mirren in numbers

The Portuguese forward endured a rough afternoon on the left flank as he struggled in and out of possession throughout the game for the Gers.

Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima were out injured but the manager did have Ross McCausland, who eventually replaced him, and Scott Wright on the bench as options to play out wide.

The Belgian boss kept faith in the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee but was not rewarded with an impressive performance on the pitch from the attacker.

Fabio Silva Vs St Mirren (28/04/24) Minutes played 56 Goals + assists 0 Pass accuracy 71% Dribbles completed 0/2 Duels won 1/7 Key passes 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Silva did not make a big contribution in the final third with one key pass, zero goals, zero assists, and zero 'big chances' created.

He also struggled to deal with the physicality of the match, losing 86% of his duels in 56 minutes, which meant that the opposition defenders, notably Alexander Gogic who stopped the forward from chopping past him in the box during the first half, were able to subdue him with ease.

The former Anderlecht loanee was handed a 4/10 match rating by Glasgow World writer Lewis Anderson, who stated that the lightweight 'offered little' and was 'unconvincing', which appears to be fair based on his lack of quality at both ends of the pitch.

Why Fabio Silva must be dropped

Along with this most recent display, Silva must be dropped by Clement because his performances in recent weeks as a starter have not been good enough.

Speaking on the Open Goal Podcast earlier this month, as relayed by The National, former Gers man Derek Ferguson claimed that the attacker offers "absolutely nothing", and described him as "woeful" over the past five or six matches.

He has started the last five Premiership matches for Rangers but has not contributed with a single goal or assist for the Light Blues in that time, and the dud has not registered a goal contribution in any of his last seven league outings.

Since his move to Ibrox on loan at the start of January, the 21-year-old flop has scored two goals, registered zero assists, and created zero 'big chances' in 14 Premiership appearances, which includes nine starts.

Therefore, the Portuguese dud has offered very little in the final third, to go along with his weak play out of possession with a duel success rate of just 39%, and should now be ditched by Clement against Kilmarnock next weekend, and by Rangers when his loan comes to an end in the summer.