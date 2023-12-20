Glasgow Rangers must contain their emotions from winning the League Cup final on Sunday as they return to Scottish Premiership action this evening.

The Light Blues host St. Johnstone under the lights at Ibrox and have the chance to move to within two points of top spot, whilst still having a game in hand on their rivals.

Head coach Philippe Clement could look to make some changes to his starting XI in order to avoid fatigue over the festive schedule and one alteration he should make is to finally unleash Kemar Roofe from the start ahead of Cyriel Dessers.

Danilo has been ruled out of action for four months with a knee injury and this has left the aforementioned pair as the only senior centre-forwards available.

Therefore, the Belgian boss must bring Roofe into the line-up in order to provide Dessers with a rest instead of overworking him this month.

The Jamaica international could thrive off the service that Todd Cantwell, who has recently been deployed as a number ten, can provide.

Todd Cantwell's season in numbers

The former Norwich City star is a creative talent and has the ability to split open opposition defences on a regular basis to create chances for his teammates.

He has racked up three assists and made 1.6 key passes per game across eight Premiership starts so far this season for the Scottish giants.

Michael Beale brought him to Ibrox from Norfolk in January and the talented gem hit the ground running with six goals, four assists, and five 'big chances' created in 15 league starts during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 25-year-old whiz has proven that he has the ability to be a difference-maker at the top end of the pitch in the Scottish top-flight and he could thrive alongside Roofe.

Roofe's goal record for Rangers

Since his move to the Light Blues in 2020, the 30-year-old marksman has been a reliable goalscorer when fit and available for the club.

However, staying fit has been the issue as Roofe has missed a staggering 84 competitive matches during his time at Ibrox so far, which means that managers have not been able to rely on his availability.

Thankfully, he is currently available and recently scored the winning goal off the bench against Real Betis to secure the club's progression to the knock-out stages of the Europa League.

The £26k-per-week dynamo, who was once described as a "Duracell bunny" by ex-boss Steven Gerrard, has racked up 38 goals and seven assists in 92 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.

This season, the experienced ace has only scored one goal in four Premiership starts but has not missed a single 'big chance', which suggests that he has not had enough service from his teammates.

His last start was against St. Mirren in October, when Cantwell was unavailable, and Clement must finally unleash him to provide Dessers with a rest and to see what he can do alongside the former Norwich wizard.

They could form an exciting relationship if the January signing is able to provide the ex-Leeds star with the opportunities he needs to find the back of the net.