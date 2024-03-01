Glasgow Rangers sent a big statement of intent out on Wednesday evening as they refused to buckle against Kilmarnock, despite trailing 1-0 at the interval in their Premiership clash.

Philippe Clement obviously delivered a stern team talk to his players as they emerged from the tunnel brewing with confidence.

James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence scored during a four-minute spell early in the second period, while the comeback proves that the Gers are showing wonderful fighting spirit at the moment and look almost unbeatable.

Several players were underwhelming, however, with Borna Barisic being the notable name to deliver a dismal performance in what was a vital clash.

Borna Barisic’s game in numbers vs Kilmarnock

There is no doubt the defender has been a fine stalwart for the club, yet with just a few months left on his contract, might his display in midweek see him replaced at left-back?

Barisic was making just his third league start of 2024 against the Rugby Park outfit, but he looked way off the pace during the first half.

Borna Barisic against Kilmarnock Accurate passes 18 Touches 43 Possession lost 16 Total duels won 2 Key passes 0 Via Sofascore

Indeed, the 31-year-old lost possession a staggering 16 times in 45 minutes, while completing just 69% of his attempted passes, delivering only two accurate crosses and winning zero ground duels - deserving of his 4/10 match rating, as per Glasgow World.

It was a performance which could have seen the Gers concede more than just one goal during the first half and Clement swiftly took him off for Ridvan Yilmaz, which turned out to be the correct decision.

Against Motherwell tomorrow, the Turkish defender has to be unleashed at left-back, no doubt about it.

Ridvan Yilmaz’s season in numbers

It may have taken him a long time to get here, but Yilmaz looks ready to become the first-choice left-back in the squad.

The £5m arrival in 2022 has certainly impressed in recent months under the Belgian manager, and he settled things down once he came on for Barisic in midweek.

Not only has he scored and registered an assist in the Premiership this term, but the 22-year-old has also created five big chances, averages 1.6 key passes per game and delivers 1.6 accurate crosses per game, indicating that he could replace Barisic’s attacking output while offering better defensive stability.

He has won 3.5 total duels along with being dribbled past on only 0.6 occasions per match and these stats will clearly only get better the more he plays.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie claimed Yilmaz “has been one of the most improved players under Philippe Clement” and, judging by his statistics and recent displays, this statement is spot on.

From now on, he must be the regular starting left-back, regardless of competition, and this consistent run will finally allow him to live up to his £5m transfer fee.

Motherwell will be tough opposition for the Gers tomorrow afternoon, especially as they ran Celtic close last weekend, but the confidence gained from the impressive win at Rugby Park should see them secure another three points in the league.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

If Rangers win their remaining ten matches, they will be crowned champions. No easy feat by any margin, but that is the goal they will have set themselves between now and May.