Glasgow Rangers take a backseat from Scottish Premiership action this weekend as they resume their Scottish Cup journey - one that Philippe Clement hopefully ends with the Ibrox side lifting the trophy for the first time since 2022.

Queen's Park are the visitors, and the Light Blues appear to have a fairly straightforward route into the quarter-finals.

Rangers won’t be complacent against the Championship side, but Clement may look to make a few changes to his starting XI from the one that defeated Ross County 4-0 last weekend.

Rangers team news v Queen's Park

Several players are still out injured and won't be available for the Scottish Cup clash. Danilo, Oscar Cortes, Dujon Sterling and Leon King will all miss the match, while both Connor Barron and Ridvan Yilmaz are doubts.

This could see several fringe players get a runout in order to stake their claim in the starting XI.

Findlay Curtis made his European debut against Manchester United a couple of weeks ago and is one of the finest young talents at Ibrox. He extended his contract last month and could be unleashed against the second-tier side today.

One player who must be unleashed this afternoon is Bailey Rice. The teenager is the brightest midfield prospect the club has had within their academy for several years. He played the second half against the Red Devils and certainly didn’t look out of place against the Premier League giants.

Clement must unleash Bailey Rice against Queen's Park

The Light Blues signed Rice from fellow Premiership side Motherwell back in the summer of 2022. He was wanted by other clubs, including Manchester City, but it was Glasgow where the Scot saw the best opportunity for success.

In February 2023, Rice became the second-youngest player to feature for the club as he came on as a late substitute against Livingston in a league tie.

Last season, he made four senior appearances for the Gers, but in order for the teenager to fulfil his potential, more game time was required.

After failing to play during the first half of the campaign, Clement moved Kieran Dowell on in January, freeing up space for Rice in the first-team squad. Since then, he has featured in three matches.

Analyst John Walker has lavished praise on the youngster previously, stating that Rice "has an eye for a pass", and he has demonstrated this during his fleeting opportunities for the first team.

Bailey Rice's stats for Rangers v Ross County Accurate passes 23 Total duels (won) 7 (5) Touches 36 Total shots 2 Tackles 2 Possession lost 5 Via Sofascore

Rice played the second half against Ross County last weekend, coming on for Mohamed Diomande. The 18-year-old showed a maturity beyond his years, finishing with an 82% pass success rate and winning five of his seven contested duels, while making two tackles during the second half.

Unleashing Rice from the start against Queen's Park will allow the teen to continue where he left off against the Highland side, perhaps even giving Clement something to think about.

Rice needs to be playing more, and this afternoon represents an ideal chance for him to strut his stuff in the Scottish Cup