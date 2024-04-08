Glasgow Rangers fought hard to secure a point in the Old Firm clash at Ibrox on Sunday as they came away with a 3-3 draw in the Scottish Premiership clash.

The Light Blues are now one point behind Celtic in the league table but have one game in-hand over their rivals, which is due to be played on Wednesday night.

Philippe Clement's side can move two points clear at the top of the division if they beat Dundee away from home this week, in the match that was postponed before the international break due to a waterlogged pitch.

Picking up a draw against the Hoops was no easy task for the Gers, however, as the away side came flying out of the traps to take a commanding lead during the first half.

Two substitutes - Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo - were key to Rangers' rival in the game and should now be unleashed on Wednesday.

How Rangers earned a point against Celtic

Celtic took the lead inside the opening minute of the game as Daizen Maeda pounced on James Tavernier's indecision when it came to clearing the ball, which allowed the Japan international to deflect the clearance past Jack Butland and into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Rangers then found themselves 2-0 down before the break as Connor Goldson was penalised for elbowing the ball in the six-yard box, with a VAR reviewing leading to a penalty. That was then dispatched coolly by Matt O'Riley, who clipped his effort down the middle of the goal.

The Gers, however, battled back to make it 2-2 in the second half. A terrific penalty from James Tavernier made it 2-1, after Fabio Silva was brought down by Alistair Johnston, and that gave them something to fight for.

Substitute Sima then made it 2-2 as his deflected effort from inside the box found the top right corner of the goal to complete the comeback.

However, Celtic substitute Adam Idah immediately restored his team's lead in the match with a clinical touch and finish inside the box past Butland.

Ranges had to battle back again and did. Matondo, who also came off the bench, produced a stunning finish from distance into the far top corner to secure a point for the Gers.

Whilst Sima should now be unleashed from the start against Dundee for his display, Matondo must also start alongside the Senegal international on the flank.

Why Abdallah Sima must be unleashed

Scott Wright was selected to start the match on the right side of the attack and failed to justify his place in the XI with a poor first-half display.

The Scottish forward lost four of his six duels, on the ground and in the air combined, and ended the half with zero key passes, zero crosses, and zero shots on goal.

Clement then decided to take the former Aberdeen winger off at half-time and brought Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Sima on to replace him at the break.

Vs Celtic (07/04/2024) Scott Wright Abdallah Sima Minutes played 45 45 Sofascore rating 6.3 7.0 Shots 0 1 Crosses 0 3 Goals 0 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, it was a terrific decision from the Belgian head coach as the Senegal international made an impressive impact off the bench with his attacking play.

Sima scored his 11th league goal of the season for Rangers, in just 22 appearances, and should now return to the starting XI on Wednesday after easing his way back from injury over the last two matches.

The 22-year-old ace has been directly involved in 13 goals in 15 Premiership starts this season, which shows that he has the potential to be a difference-maker for Clement at the top end of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Wright has zero goals and zero assists in 19 league appearances, which includes seven starts, and this shows that the Scottish dud offers very little, if anything at all, in front of goal.

Therefore, the manager should ditch the Old Firm starter and bring Sima on the right against Dundee, whilst Matondo should come in on the left flank to replace Silva.

Why Matondo should be unleashed from the start

The Welsh wizard, who was once described as "electrifying" by former manager Ryan Giggs, had a blinder off the bench against the Hoops on Sunday.

Silva, like Wright, was given the nod to start the game out wide and endured a largely frustrating performance on the left flank before being hauled off for the former Schalke speedster.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was called a "disgrace" by former Gers striker Kris Boyd during Sky Sports' live coverage of the game, due to his antics throughout the first half in which he was seen rolling around on the floor after multiple challenges on him.

Silva lost five of his eight ground duels and only completed 57% of his attempted passes during his time on the pitch, but did win the penalty to kickstart the comeback as Johnston fouled him in the box.

Matondo replaced him and made a telling contribution, as you can see in the clip below, with a stunning strike to level the score at 3-3 in stoppage time.

It was a staggering finish from the electric forward, who also provided the cross that then fell kindly for Sima to score, as he brilliantly whipped it into the far top corner, leaving Joe Hart with no chance to keep it out.

The right-footed maestro had three shots at goal and completed 75% of his attempted passes in 21 minutes of action at Ibrox, which came after a goal and one key pass in just 11 minutes against Hibernian in the previous outing.

He now has two goals and one chance created in 32 minutes of action off the bench in the last two games for Rangers, and this suggests that the time has come for him to be handed a start.

Matondo has racked up five goals, three assists, and four 'big chances' created in 17 appearances - including seven starts - in the Premiership so far this season.

These statistics, and his blinder against Celtic, show that he has the quality to make a difference in the final third with his ability to both score and create goals from a wide position.

This is why Clement must unleash the Wales international from the start, ahead of Silva and alongside Sima, when the side travel to Dundee on Wednesday night.