Glasgow Rangers returned to the summit of the Premiership table for the first time since 2022 following their professional 3-0 victory over St Johnstone last weekend and it represents a stunning turnaround.

Philippe Clement has certainly rejuvenated a squad which was clearly stagnating under Michael Beale and losing 3-1 to Aberdeen back in September has proven to be a major blessing in disguise.

All that matters between now and the end of the season is wins, and they can deliver a major psychological blow to Celtic by defeating Hearts this afternoon and extending their advantage – temporarily at least – to five points.

The previous three games against the Jambos this season have all ended up in victories for the Light Blues and Clement will be aiming for more of the same today.

The key question is, will the Belgian make any changes to his starting XI from the win last weekend?

While the majority of players performed well, there were still a few who may be benched for the home clash today, with Scott Wright being one of the most notable players who delivered yet another dismal display for the Gers.

Scott Wright’s performance against St Johnstone in numbers

Given the club had played four games across the first 18 days of February prior to the trip to McDiarmid Park last week, it was evident Clement was going to freshen up things.

This meant Ross McCausland dropped to the bench in order to be given a rest, and he was replaced by Wright, who was making only his seventh start of the campaign.

With the side under pressure to win the game in order to move top of the table, it was certainly a big gamble to start the winger, especially as he had scored just twice all season.

In the end, he was only given 45 minutes to showcase his talents before he was hooked for Dujon Sterling at half-time.

In the first half, Wright failed to really get involved in the game, taking just 21 touches, making one key pass and winning only two of his seven contested duels in what was a rather underwhelming performance.

Sterling certainly offered more in an attacking sense, and he is a natural full-back, which goes to show just how poor Wright had been against the Saints.

Scott Wright’s season in numbers

It is not Clement’s fault that he is still having to rely on Wright, as Beale failed to add anyone of value to the right-wing area during the summer transfer window.

Under the former Club Brugge coach, the Scot has started only four matches, and it is clear he favours McCausland as his main choice on the right flank.

Among the rest of the squad, Wright currently ranks in a lowly 17th spot for shots on target per game (0.2), while ranking 21st for big chances created (one), 17th for key passes per game (0.6) and 15th for successful dribbles per game (0.4), and these figures clearly suggest he has failed to have any sort of positive influence when given a chance in the team.

Against Hearts, Clement must ditch Wright and unleash McCausland, as the Northern Irishman will be fresh and ready for the challenge.

Ross McCausland’s statistics this season for Rangers

The youngster has come on leaps and bounds since being given an opportunity by interim manager Steven Davis following Beale’s sacking in October.

He enjoyed a brief cameo in the defeat to Aris Limassol, before enjoying a 49-minute spell against St Mirren as he came on for fellow academy gem Zak Lovelace in a win over St Mirren just a few days later, and he has been part of the senior side ever since.

Indeed, the winger has failed to play in just two games since the clash in Paisley and there is no doubt he can be a key player for the future if he maintains his current level.

Two goals and three assists across 25 matches is a solid, if unspectacular return, but the talent is clearly there.

He was hailed by journalist Josh Bunting in 2022, who said: “Ross McCausland looks like a superb talent for Rangers and Northern Ireland, that’s a stunning strike to equalise against Celtic B in the Glasgow Cup, such a nice technique to even hit the target, so good at picking up the little pockets of space to get shots in on goal.”

Premiership statistics this season Scott Wright Ross McCausland Goals 0 1 Assists 0 2 Key passes per game 0.6 1.7 Big chances created 1 2 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 0.9

Against Hearts in December, McCausland delivered a decent performance as he made two key passes, succeeded with two of his four dribble attempts, and won over half of his ground duels, proving he is no lightweight despite his slender frame.

Another display like this against the same opposition today could see plenty of chances being created as they chase another league victory.

Among his teammates in the top flight this season, McCausland has impressed. Not only does he rank fourth for key passes per game (1.7), but he is also seventh for successful dribbles per game (0.9) and this shows that he can be a key attacking threat.

It is clear that after his performance last weekend, Wright should no longer be starting matches for the Gers, especially with the club in a title race with Celtic.

Every point will need to be earned with good performances, but the Scot is currently the weak link whenever he starts and there could be a time when this will come back to haunt Clement.

From now on, it should be McCausland and Sterling who are the main contenders for a spot on the right flank and this will surely be an area in which the manager seeks to improve once the summer transfer window comes around.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Unfortunately, he does not have that luxury and the moment and must work with what he has, but the 20-year-old talent should have enough in his locker to terrorise the Hearts defence.

The clash against the high-flying Jambos today will be as tricky a match as the Gers have faced in recent weeks, but if the starting XI can step up and perform well, then all three points should be secured.