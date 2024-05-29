Despite reports suggesting that a move was on the cards, Rangers have now pulled out of a deal to sign Jose Cordoba, with Philippe Clement leading the way in turning their attention elsewhere.

Rangers transfer news

Within a matter of weeks, the Gers lost out on the Scottish Premiership title against Celtic before then losing the Scottish Cup final in last-gasp fashion up against their Old Firm rivals to end the season in miserable fashion. It's something that Clement will be looking to put right in his first full season in charge at Ibrox, having already started to make his mark.

The likes of John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic are currently among those heading for the exit door as free agents this summer in a ruthless decision by the current Rangers boss.

It's the type of rebuild that Rangers will be desperate to see end in their first title win since 2021 to end Celtic's recent return to dominance, and one that started by welcoming Jefte as Clement's first summer signing, before it looked like continuing with Cordoba.

Jose Miguel Dominguez even reported that Rangers were "one step" away from signing Jose Cordoba from Bulgarian side Levski Sofia this summer, but a fresh report from Rangers Review's Chris Jack has indicated that the deal has now collapsed and the Gers have turned their attention elsewhere.

In a shock twist, Leon Balogun now looks set to stay put whilst Clement is already personally seeking new defensive moves with Cordoba off the table, wasting no time in refining his squad for pre-season.

Rangers are not messing around

Having endured a disappointing summer of arrivals last time, the Cordoba news suggests that Rangers aren't wasting any time on transfers that run into any trouble. Clement will want to put a squad together that is not only capable of dethroning Celtic next season, but for years beyond that too even without the young Panama defender.

It will be interesting to see whether Clement decides to remain in the South American market to find a player of similar profile to Cordoba, especially after already welcoming Brazilian left-back Jefte.

Full of praise for the defender upon his arrival, the Rangers boss told the club's official website: "Jefté is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period. He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward - I look forward to working with him in the months to come.”

Now, the task will be to find a player of a similar calibre to step into the role that many believed Cordoba was destined to fill in Scotland.