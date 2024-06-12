Glasgow Rangers will be in the market to improve their playing squad over the coming weeks as they look to bounce back to win more trophies next season.

The Light Blues fell short in their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title and lost the SFA Cup final, which meant that they ended the campaign with one trophy - the League Cup.

Philippe Clement and Nils Koppen are now hard at work to reshape the squad and build a team that can compete with their Glasgow rivals for multiple pieces of silverware next term.

Oscar Cortes, on loan with an obligation to buy from Lens, was the first addition of the summer transfer window, before Jefte signed on a permanent deal from Fluminense.

The Gers then added a third addition when they confirmed that central defender Clinton Nsiala will officially sign for the club at the start of next month, after his contract with AC Milan expires.

There is still over two months left to go in the transfer window, though, and that means that there could be plenty more incoming to come through the doors at Ibrox after these first three pieces of business.

Rangers' interest in £3.5m winger

Last month, the Scottish giants were linked with an interest in adding Ferencvaros wide attacker Adama Traore to their squad ahead of next season.

It was reported by Africa Foot that Rangers were in talks with the Hungarian outfit over a deal to sign the 29-year-old forward on a permanent deal.

The outlet claimed that several other European teams are also interested in the experienced winger, which suggests that there will be plenty of competition to land his signature over the coming weeks and months.

Africa Foot also revealed that any deal for Traore would cost the Gers, or any of the other sides eyeing him up this summer, a fee of around £3.5m.

Koppen and Clement could now swoop to add him to their attacking options for the 2024/25 campaign alongside another winger they are reportedly closing in on.

Football Insider reported that Yusuf Kabadayi is set to become the club's fourth addition of the summer on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.

The report claims that the Scottish giants are in pole position to sign the 20-year-old attacker, who just spent the season on loan with Schalke.

Rangers could now land a lethal partner for him on the opposite wing by moving to sign Traore for £3.5m from Ferencvaros after they bring Kabadayi to Ibrox.

Why Yusuf Kabadayi could be a good signing for Rangers

At the age of 20, the German forward looks set to arrive in Glasgow as a player with plenty of room to grow and potential to improve over the years to come.

Supporters may not expect him to hit the ground running and emerge as a key player in the first XI for the manager from the first whistle of next season, as he is still an inexperienced player at first-team level.

The 2023/24 campaign was his first taste of senior football and the Germany U20 international showed glimpses of his quality with four goals in 11 2. Bundesliga starts for Schalke, on loan from Bayern Munich.

It is his form at youth level for the Bavarian outfit, however, that may excite fans who are looking forward to seeing Kabadayi in a Rangers shirt on the left wing next season.

Playing for Bayern II, U17s, and U19s, the left winger caught the eye with his ability to score and create goals, which led to U23 scout Antonio Mango describing the young forward as being "incredibly prolific".

FC Bayern II/U17/U19 combined Yusuf Kabadayi Appearances 73 Goals 28 Assists 10 Games per goal 2.6 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, averaged a goal every 2.6 matches as a winger across his spells in the three academy sides, to go along with ten assists.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Kabadayi to offer a big goal threat from a left wing position for Rangers if he can step up to the Premiership and consistently deliver at first-team level over the months and years to come.

Traore could also come in and offer a similar skillset, in terms of his ability to score goals at an impressive rate, but on the other side of the pitch on the right wing, potentially creating a lethal wing duo for Clement.

Why Rangers should sign Adama Traore

The Light Blues should swoop to sign the 29-year-old wizard because his form for Ferencvaros suggests that the potential is there for him to be a fantastic signing for the club.

He started the 2023/24 campaign on fire with a sensational return of six goals and four assists in six Europa Conference League qualifiers to secure a place in the group stage.

23/24 NB I Adama Traore Appearances 13 Starts 8 Goals 7 Big chances created 2 Assists 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Traore also chipped in with seven goals and one assist in eight starts in the Hungarian top-flight after his European exploits.

He ended the season with an eye-catching 14 goals and five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions, which came after his sublime return of 18 goals and 11 assists in 46 matches for the club in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

This means that the Mali international has racked up 32 goals and 16 assists in 73 matches for Ferencvaros since his move in the summer of 2022, which is one direct goal contribution every 1.52 games on average across a two-year period.

His form for the Hungarian side has also come after his fantastic return of 25 goals and 16 assists in 61 appearances for FC Sherrif between the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Traore, who journalist Bence Bocsák once lauded as "superb", to offer a huge goal threat on the right flank for Rangers, as he has been a consistent goalscorer for Ferencvaros and Sherrif over the last four seasons.

Therefore, the £3.5m-rated star could be a lethal partner for Kabadayi, who looks set to be Rangers' next signing, as they could operate on either flank and cause constant problems for defenders with their ability to score goals from a wide position.