Glasgow Rangers endured a frustrating end to their 2023/24 campaign as they failed to secure their second trophy of the season in the SFA Cup final on Saturday.

The Gers were beaten 1-0 by their city rivals with a 90th-minute goal from Adam Idah, after Abdallah Sima's goal had been ruled out after a VAR intervention for a foul by Nicolas Raskin.

Philippe Clement and Nils Koppen will now look forward to the upcoming summer transfer window as it will provide them with a chance to make changes to the squad, to ensure that they compete to land more silverware next term.

This will mean that some players will have to be ditched in order to make room for new signings and one dud who should be brutally binned from the squad is winger Scott Wright, who was even worse than Jack Butland on Saturday.

Why Scott Wright was worse than Jack Butland against Celtic

First of all, the Gers number one will be disappointed in himself for the winning goal from Idah as his weak parry from Paulo Bernardo's effort allowed the striker to tap the ball in from close range.

However, the former England international had kept a clean sheet up until that point and made one huge save during the first half, as he clawed away a deflected effort at his near post, which provided his team with a platform to go on and win the game before the 90th minute - something they failed to do.

Wright, meanwhile, was brought on with 16 minutes left to play and had a nightmare at Hampden, as the Scottish dud offered very little going forward with zero goals or assists.

GlasgowWorld's Ben Banks awarded him a dismal match rating of 3/10 for his performance off the bench, due to his big error for the goal from Idah.

Whilst Butland did not cover himself in glory for the winner, Wright was the player who made the first and crucial mistake as his poor touch presented possession back to Celtic, which allowed them to break and score.

Not only did this prevent the Gers from building an attack that could have seen them score the winner for themselves, but it also created the counter opportunity for the Hoops to win the cup, which is why his display was even worse than Butland's.

Why Scott Wright should be sold this summer

Clement must now do everything he can to brutally cash in on Wright this summer, if they can find enough interest in him from elsewhere, because he does not offer enough quality on the pitch.

His error for Idah's goal capped off a dreadful campaign from the former Aberdeen winger in front of goal after a season of underwhelming performances out wide.

23/24 Premiership Scott Wright Appearances 23 Starts 8 Goals 2 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 0.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old only produced two goal contributions, both of which came in one game against Dundee, in 23 league appearances.

That came after the Rangers dud managed zero goals and one assist in 23 Scottish Premiership outings during the 2022/23 campaign, which means that he has two goals and one assist in his last 46 league games for the club.

Wright, quite simply, has proven that he is not good enough to make an impact on the pitch for the Light Blues and keeping him around the squad increases the chances of things like his mistake for Celtic's winner in the SFA Cup happening again, which is why Clement must brutally ditch the 3/10 flop this summer.