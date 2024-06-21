In what is proving to be a busy summer transfer window so far, Rangers are still expected to sign another of Philippe Clement's targets soon, despite earlier reports suggesting there had been a worrying twist.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have already welcomed Oscar Cortes, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala and Connor Barron, while Liam Kelly is reportedly on his way in a hectic start to the window. That said, a flurry of arrivals should hardly come as a shock following the number of players who left on free deals at the end of their contracts. Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram were all among those to leave Ibrox at the end of the season.

Speaking for the first time after welcoming Nsiala, Director of Recruitment Nils Koppen told the club's official website: "We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad.

“He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff. We look forward to welcoming Clinton to Glasgow as we continue to shape the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.”

Barron looks unlikely to be the last name through the door, however. According to Chris Jack, Yusuf Kabadayi "will be a Rangers player", despite earlier reports suggesting that Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce were interested in the Clement's target and that Besiktas had also stolen a march on the Scottish giants.

Those reports have now been rubbished by Jack, with Rangers seemingly destined to welcome their fourth signing of the summer in what is only a matter of time.

Kabadayi can replace Sima

Whilst Rangers did manage to welcome Cortes back on loan for a second consecutive season, the same can't be said for Abdallah Sima as things stand, leaving quite the hole in Clement's frontline. That's where Kabadayi should come in, however. The left-winger, who can play all across the front three, spent last season on loan at Schalke, scoring five goals.

Now back at Bayern and unlikely to get minutes, it's the Scottish Premiership where the young German may discover his best form once and for all. At 20 years old, he's certainly got plenty of room for the improvement that Clement would undoubtedly help accelerate.

As Rangers look to finally dethrone Celtic once again in Scotland, it looks increasingly likely that they'll be aiming to do so with a youthful exuberance rather than prior experience, turning to the likes of Kabadayi, Jefte and Cortes to take Clement's project forward.