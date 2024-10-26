Glasgow Rangers managed to put their weekend Premiership defeat behind them as they secured a comfortable 4-0 win over FCSB at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

The victory was much needed, especially with the pressure piling on Philippe Clement to get things right on the pitch and everything came together quite nicely in the Europa League clash.

Thoughts now turn to the match against St Mirren, as the Light Blues need to start securing maximum points from their league games if they are to somehow challenge for the title.

The Buddies have lost their previous three Premiership ties, shipping four goals to Hearts last weekend. Therefore, it is the perfect chance for Clement and his side to be travelling to Paisley, no doubt about that.

The game comes less than 72 hours after the FCSB encounter, which means the Belgian may make a tweak or two. However, will he want to halt any rhythm from a team that scored four goals in Europe?

With that in mind, here's a look at the starting lineup that could take to the field on Sunday afternoon, with two personnel changes from the midweek triumph.

1 GK – Jack Butland

Having struggled during the back end of last term, Butland has returned to the form which saw him come close to receiving an England call-up throughout 2023/24.

Indeed, the Englishman has kept nine clean sheets in 15 matches this season, conceding just 12 times in that time.

Another shutout this weekend will hopefully go a long way to seeing the Gers take all three points.

2 RB – James Tavernier

It is no secret that Tavernier has struggled to get going at times this season, scoring just once and grabbing three assists in 15 games, a far cry from the numbers he recorded last term.

Despite a number of Ibrox supporters calling for him to be dropped, it appears as though Clement is sticking by the defender, in the meantime at least.

Can he repay the faith by registering another goal contribution? It could ignite his season.

3 CB – John Souttar

The centre-back was at fault for the goal Kilmarnock scored last weekend, letting Marley Watkins get the better of him during their battle, but he was back to his best in midweek.

Souttar won 100% of the duels that he contested against the Romanian side while losing possession just six times. He also succeeded with 91% of his passes, demonstrating his ability to circulate the ball during the game.

The question is, who will partner him?

4 CB – Leon Balogun

The Nigerian was called in from the cold to take the place of Robin Propper and enjoyed a wonderful display.

The veteran was a titan at the back, winning four of his six contested duels, making two tackles and losing possession only four times.

He had to come off in the second half, but Clement confirmed it was just cramp, and he will be available to play St Mirren.

5 LB – Jefte

Ridvan Yilmaz isn’t quite at full fitness yet, which means Jefte will continue at left-back for the foreseeable future.

Robbie Fraser is making plenty of progress, however, and he could be an interesting option for Clement to call upon should he require someone else in that position.

6 CM – Connor Barron

The Scot commanded the midfield superbly during the 4-0 victory in midweek, showing maturity well beyond his years and there is no doubt he has a bright future indeed.

He won 50% of his ground duels against FCSB along with grabbing an assist, showcasing both his attacking and defensive talents.

7 CM – Nicolas Raskin

While Mohamed Diomande has been Barron’s regular partner in the heart of the midfield, Raskin stepped up well on Thursday evening.

Indeed, the Belgian took 82 touches during the game, winning ten of his 15 ground duels and making nine tackles in total, impressive numbers to say the least.

This display could see him unleashed from the very start against the Buddies on Sunday. Might another decent performance see Diomande continue to be kept out of the team?

8 RW – Vaclav Cerny

Exuding somewhat of a Jekyll and Hyde persona for the Gers since joining on loan, Cerny was in superb form on Thursday, scoring twice.

His second was an excellent solo effort and surely will have bolstered his confidence heading into a busy run of matches. If Clement can get performances like this out of him more consistently, Cerny could turn into an inspired signing.

9 AM – Nedim Bajrami

So often utilised on the left for the Light Blues, Bajrami could be moved into an attacking midfield slot this weekend due to Tom Lawrence missing out.

According to Clement, the Welshman suffered a bad knock against FCSB and considering his injury history, perhaps it is for the best that he sits out the tie on Sunday afternoon.

10 LW – Zak Lovelace

With Bajrami moving into the number ten slot, this opens up a space on the left flank for someone. Might Clement take a gamble on Zak Lovelace?

The youngster came off the bench in the Europa League clash in midweek, replacing Bajrami, and he looked lively, seeing a shot blocked while completing 88% of his passes.

Having made his first start for the club during a trip to Paisley last season, Lovelace will be hoping for another opportunity tomorrow.

11 ST – Hamza Igamane

Cyriel Dessers was dismal yet again on Thursday, failing to score while receiving a match rating of just 4.5/10 by the Daily Mail for his display.

He was taken off due to an eye injury and this could see Hamza Igamane take his chance in the starting XI. Not only did he get his first goal for the club against FCSB, but he looks far more athletic than Dessers.

If he takes his chances against St Mirren, could this see Dessers relegated to the bench? Only time will tell.

Predicted Rangers XI vs St Mirren – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Balogun, LB – Jefte; CM – Barron, CM – Raskin; RW – Cerny, AM – Bajrami, LW – Lovelace; ST - Igamane