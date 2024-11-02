Glasgow Rangers head into their League Cup semi-final clash with a point to prove after a disappointing loss in midweek to Aberdeen.

The 2-1 setback means the Ibrox side now trails the Dons and Celtic by nine points in the race for the Premiership title, despite playing only ten games.

If Philippe Clement wasn’t already facing the wrath of a large section of the Ibrox support, then the defeat to Aberdeen could certainly be the final straw for the Belgian.

Anything other than a win against Motherwell at Hampden Park on Sunday, and his position could become untenable. The Gers will repeat the vicious cycle that has persisted since Steven Gerrard left in November 2021.

The pressure is on the 50-year-old to forget the midweek loss and use the semi-final as a catalyst for a more positive few weeks ahead.

There may be a few changes to the team and we at Football FanCast predict the starting XI Clement will unleash at the national stadium on Sunday…

1 GK – Jack Butland

The only player in the squad who looks certain of his space in the lineup every week is Butland, although he did concede twice at Pittodrie.

In last year's League Cup semifinal, he kept a clean sheet against Hearts as Rangers progressed to the final with a 3-0 victory.

A result similar to this could ease some of the pressure on Clement, although Butland will have to be at his best.

2 RB – James Tavernier

It isn’t just Clement who is facing the backlash from the supporters, as Tavernier also has to take responsibility for the performances.

The captain hasn’t been at his best this season. Indeed, a total of 36 goal contributions were registered throughout the 2023/24 season. This term? Only four have been recorded after 17 matches.

It looks like the end is nigh for the Englishman, although he arguably should have been sold in the summer. With 18 months left on his contract, it is highly unlikely the club will be able to rake in a decent fee for him now.

3 CB – Neraysho Kasanwirjo

The on-loan defender has played in a handful of positions during his short spell at the club so far, including right-back, left-back, and even in midfield.

On Wednesday evening, the Dutchman played on the left side of defence, but with the return of Jefte to the starting XI, Clement should unleash Kasanwirjo at centre-back.

Playing him in a set position will surely be a major benefit and this slot at the heart of the defence is where he has played the majority of his club football.

4 CB – Leon Balogun

The veteran is still arguably one of the club’s finest defenders, despite his advancing years.

Against the Dons, Balogun lost possession nine times while winning only four of his 12 total duels during the clash, hardly inspiring numbers heading into the weekend.

He will be desperate to make up for this poor performance against Motherwell, that’s for sure.

5 LB – Jefte

The Brazilian was surprisingly rested against Aberdeen, but he will likely come back into the team for the game on Sunday.

In terms of summer recruitment, Jefte has been one of the more promising signings made by Clement, as his future in the game looks wonderful.

6 CM – Conor Barron

The former Aberdeen midfielder was subject to plenty of jeers every time he touched the ball in midweek, against his former club, but he handled it well.

Their loss is Rangers' gain. Like Jefte, Barron is a player who has a splendid future in the game and he won't be at the Light Blues for long. That’s a certainty.

Who will partner the Scot in the heart of the midfield?

7 CM – Nico Raskin

The Belgian has worked his way back into the starting XI recently, and he has been impressive, to say the least.

Against Aberdeen, he completed 87% of his passes, succeeded with five of his six dribble attempts, and won nine ground duels, emerging as one of the only players to get pass marks,’

He and Barron could dominate the midfield during the clash against Motherwell on Sunday. Will Clement continue with the pair? That’s the question.

8 RW – Ianis Hagi

Vaclav Cerny missed the clash against the Dons, and it remains to be seen whether he is available for Sunday. Ross McCausland started instead in midweek, but could the Belgian make a bold call?

Hagi could be unleashed on the right against the Steelmen. During Rangers title-winning season in 2020/21, Hagi played 28 games on the right wing, scoring five goals and grabbing five assists.

The Romanian is ready to start following his contract dispute earlier this season, and he could make all the difference.

9 AM – Mohamed Diomande

With Barron and Raskin starting alongside each other in the engine room, Diomande will be moved into the number ten role against Motherwell.

The Ivorian has all the required attributes to star in this position going forwards, and it is something Clement should consider for the long term.

10 LW – Nedim Bajrami

The Albanian has been forced to play on the left wing due to injuries to Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes, but his quality has shone through.

Bajrami has already scored twice in nine games, and created seven 'big chances', and will be looking for another goal this weekend at Hampden, one which could send the Gers through to the final next month.

11 ST – Hamza Igamane

Cyriel Dessers will drop to the bench for the weekend clash. The £27k-per-week forward was dismal, losing all seven of his duels and failing to register a key pass or shot on target last time out, and his place should be taken by Igamane.

The youngster netted his first goal for the club against FCSB in the Europa League recently and the more often he plays, the better he will get.

It may be a gamble to throw him in for a League Cup semi-final, but with Dessers not pulling his weight, Clement doesn’t have much choice.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Motherwell – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Kasanwirjo, CB – Balogun, LB – Jefte; CM – Barron, CM – Raskin; RW – Hagi, AM – Diomande, LW – Bajrami; ST - Igamane