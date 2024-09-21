Glasgow Rangers return to Ibrox stadium this evening for the first time this season for a League Cup quarter-final clash.

Dundee are the visitors to Glasgow and the clash gives Philipe Clement a chance to perhaps rejig his starting XI from the tie against Dundee United in the Premiership last week.

The Light Blues are the holders of the League Cup, defeating Aberdeen in the final last December. Despite the sluggish start to the campaign, Clement will be aiming to defend the trophy as it could certainly give the club a boost by reaching the semifinals.

The Belgian stuck by his tried and tested XI last week, but ahead of the home tie tonight, he could make four changes to the starting XI, which will see a few of his summer signings finally make their maiden starts.

With that in mind, here's a look at the team that the manager could send out to try and claim a spot in the last four…

1 GK – Jack Butland

The goalkeeper has played every minute of every game so far and this is highly unlikely to change heading into the match tonight.

He hasn’t quite shown the form that he displayed during his first few months at Ibrox, although he has conceded just seven goals in eight matches, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

2 RB – James Tavernier

Like Butland, the captain has featured in every minute of the campaign, registering two assists across all competitions.

This is a far cry from the attacking numbers he displayed last season, with many reckoning he has regressed over the summer. While this could be a chance to give him a rest, it appears as though the Englishman is the first name on the team sheet, regardless of the opposition.

If he can open his account for the season tonight, it could give him a major confidence boost.

3 CB – John Souttar

Ever since Connor Goldson departed Ibrox during the transfer window, Souttar has emerged as the main centre-back in the squad.

Aged 27, the defender is coming into the peak years of his career, finally overcoming the injury issues that plagued his first season in Glasgow. If he remains fit, the former Hearts man could be a vital asset to the Light Blues over the next few years.

4 CB – Neraysho Kasanwirjo

The League Cup clash represents a chance for the Dutchman to make his first start for the Gers.

He spent last season on loan at Austrian side Rapid Vienna, making 28 appearances for the club.

His inclusion in the starting XI will mean Robin Propper drops to the bench. The Dutchman, who cost just £1.5m from FC Twente during the summer, has played five times for the club this term, but it could be time for a rest.

5 LB – Jefte

The Brazilian has impressed since joining permanently during the summer, showing flashes of brilliance.

He is only 20, but there is no doubt that Jefte has a promising career ahead of him. Clement will be wary of overusing him, especially with Ridvan Yilmaz missing due to injury, but it appears Jefte is taking everything in his stride.

Another start beckons against Dundee.

6 CM – Connor Barron

Like Jefte, Barron is another young talent who joined the Light Blues in the summer, proving he could generate the club millions in profit in the next few years. The former Aberdeen man has been excellent domestically, averaging a 91% pass success rate while recovering four balls per game.

There are other options that could slot into the heart of the midfield, but Clement will persist with the Scot tonight.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The Ivorian is beginning to form a solid partnership with Barron in the middle of the pitch, but he certainly needs a big performance tonight.

While he has created three big chances and averages one key pass per game, Diomande loses possession 10.4 times on average per game, showing that he could be slightly better when on the ball.

8 RW – Vaclav Cerny

It was clear that Clement had to bolster this area of the team during the summer and Cerny arrived with a big reputation. He scored four goals in the Bundesliga last season, proving he has what it takes to shine in one of the best leagues on the continent.

The winger missed the clash with Dundee United due to illness, but if he has recovered, he will slot straight back in this evening.

9 AM – Nedim Bajrami

Tom Lawrence may have scored the winner last week, but he could be dropped in order to give Nedim Bajrami his very first start for the Light Blues.

The Albanian scored after just 23 seconds for his nation against Italy at Euro 2024, and it will be intriguing to see how he performs at Ibrox tonight. If he delivers a solid display, it might mean Lawrence remains on the bench from then on.

10 LW – Oscar Cortes

The on-loan Colombian returned to the starting XI last weekend but was given only 45 minutes as a precaution by Clement following his return from injury.

45 minutes in the tank would have helped his overall match fitness. Due to Rabbi Matondo being injured, Cortes will once again be unleashed from the starting XI in a bid to terrorise the Dundee defence.

11 ST – Hamza Igamane

The young Moroccan striker enjoyed a positive cameo last weekend at Tannadice, adding some pace and dynamism to a Rangers attack that had been sluggish throughout the opening 60 minutes.

Is it too soon for Clement to unleash him from the very start? The game tonight is the ideal opportunity for Cyriel Dessers to be given a rest, ensuring Igamane gets a chance to shine.

If not, he will likely come off the bench in the second half, and he could cause plenty of chaos, that’s for sure.

Rangers predicted starting XI against Dundee – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Kasanwirjo, LB – Jefte; CM – Barron, CM – Diomande; RW – Cerny, AM – Bajrami, LW – Cortes; ST - Igamane