Glasgow Rangers endured a slightly lacklustre deadline day on the transfer activity front, adding just one new player – Oscar Cortes – to the squad.

Philippe Clement had previously signed striker Fabio Silva and midfielder Mohammed Diomande before deadline day and the three new signings could all offer something different and this may give the side a boost heading into the next few months.

The Light Blues have returned from the winter break looking revitalised, winning three consecutive competitive matches, and it sets them up nicely for the clash against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

We at Football FanCast predict the team that will take to the pitch, with several changes to the one that beat St. Mirren 1-0, to face the side sitting bottom of the Premiership table in another must-win clash…

1 GK – Jack Butland

The goalkeeper was rested for the Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton a couple of weeks ago, with Robby McCrorie making his first start of the season.

The Englishman was restored to the starting XI for the league ties against Hibs and St Mirren, keeping clean sheets in both and his presence between the posts has been vital for the Gers this term.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain will retain his place in the starting XI as he has only missed only one match so far throughout the campaign and that was a League Cup clash against Morton in August.

With 17 goals and seven assists, the Englishman is once again setting the standard at Rangers with regard to goal contributions, and he is on track to shatter his tally of 28 goal involvements from last season.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

Goldson also retains his place and has been arguably the Light Blues' finest centre-back this season.

The Gers have conceded just ten league goals when the 31-year-old has been on the pitch and, alongside Butland, is key to whether or not the club go on to win more trophies during the second half of the season.

4 CB – John Souttar

Souttar has endured a Jekyll and Hyde opening 18 months to his spell in Glasgow. The defender missed nearly all of last season having suffered an injury on the opening day, but when he is fit, the former Hearts star is the perfect partner for Goldson.

He has started the previous three league matches and will come into the starting XI today.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Much of the talk during the transfer window was on Yilmaz’s future as, at one stage, it looked as though he was set for a move away.

The Gers rejected an approach from Galatasaray for the defender on deadline day, and he now has between February and May to prove his worth to Clement.

6 CM – John Lundstram

The midfielder has entered into the final few months of his current contract, and he is technically able to speak to other clubs as of now.

Over the previous few months, he has turned into the Lundstram of old and is clearly relishing playing under Clement, which should suggest he will be offered an extension sooner rather than later.

7 CM - Nico Raskin

The former Standard Liege midfielder has not enjoyed the most productive of seasons, missing a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury.

He has featured in all three of their matches since the domestic season resumed, however, and will surely be given another start by Clement alongside Lundstram in the heart of the midfield.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

Scott Wright was given a rare start against St Mirren last weekend, yet he failed to shine during the nervy 1-0 win.

The £5.6k-per-week winger made just 13 passes and lost possession 11 times during the opening 45 minutes, and he was substituted following his poor display, replaced by McCausland.

The Northern Irishman failed to really settle into the match during his second-half cameo, yet there is no doubt who Clement should choose for tomorrow's tie.

With two goals and two assists for the first team since October, the youngster has shone in patches, and against Livi, he could cement his place on the right wing with a solid performance.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

Cantwell started against St Mirren but, like Wright, he was subbed off at halftime and replaced by Tom Lawrence.

He completed 100% of his passes and made two key passes, succeeded with one dribble, and made two interceptions during the first half, and he will likely be unleashed from the start tomorrow.

With Sam Lammers moving to Utrecht until the end of the season, Cantwell will face less competition for that number ten slot he has enjoyed over the previous few weeks.

This should not make him complacent, however, and if the Gers are looking to end Celtic’s spell as Scottish champions in May, the former Norwich City starlet will have to be at his very best between now and May.

10 LW – Rabbi Matondo

The Light Blues suffered a major blow when on-fire winger Abdallah Sima was ruled out for the foreseeable future with an injury sustained on international duty, and it required Clement to do some thinking.

Matondo is the obvious choice to replace Sima on the left, yet Dujon Sterling was unleashed there last week in an experiment that did not quite work out as planned.

The Welsh dynamo has registered six goal contributions this term so far and when in the mood, can cause damage to any opposition defence.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

Clement’s decision not to add to his centre-forward options may come back to haunt him during the second half of the season, yet Dessers has been in decent enough form since the start of 2024.

In three matches following the break, the Nigerian international has scored in all three, and might he be coming into proper goalscoring form just at the right time?

He deserves another start against the team languishing at the bottom of the table with the aim of scoring another goal or two, which will continue to bolster his confidence.

Nothing but three points will do for the Ibrox side as they continue to hunt down Celtic in the chase for a 56th league crown.

Predicted Rangers XI vs Livingston – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Souttar, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Raskin; RW – McCausland, AM – Cantwell, LW – Matondo; ST - Dessers