Glasgow Rangers ended the summer transfer window having moved on a lot of deadwood and high earners, although their replacements will be judged as the season progresses.

Deadline day saw Philippe Clement make two signings, bringing defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo and attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami to the club in a bid to bolster his squad.

While hardly marquee names, the pair will add some quality to the squad which may prove to be the difference over the next couple of months.

The first Old Firm game of the season takes place on Sunday afternoon, but it may come too soon for the two new signings.

Clement has yet to win a derby since taking charge of the Light Blues last October, something which will have to change should Rangers target the Premiership title this season.

The Belgian will be buoyed by the fact his team secured a confidence-boosting 6-0 win over Ross County last weekend. Celtic will be much tougher opponents, however, especially at Parkhead.

Rangers starting XI in the Scottish Cup final (25/05/2024) Player Position Jack Butland GK James Tavernier RB Leon Balogun CB Ben Davies CB Ridvan Yilmaz LB Mohamed Diomande CM Nicolas Raskin CM Dujon Sterling RW Todd Cantwell AM Fabio Silva LW Cyriel Dessers ST

With that in mind, here's a look at the starting XI that Clement could unleash on Sunday afternoon as he aims to win his first Old Firm match, with two potential changes from last week's triumph.

1 GK – Jack Butland

The 2023 summer signing has played every single game so far this season, and he will continue to keep his place in the starting XI against Celtic.

Last term, Butland conceded nine goals against the Glasgow side, a tally which he will hope is far lower this season.

He has kept clean sheets in three of the club’s six matches so far during 2024/25 and Clement will be hoping his fourth clean sheet arrives as soon as tomorrow afternoon at Parkhead.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain hasn’t been at the races at all this term. Having played every minute of every game so far, the defender has registered just two assists in all competitions.

Considering the fact he scored 24 goals and grabbed 12 assists last season, his form has dipped dramatically. It is still highly unlikely that Clement will drop him from the starting XI, regardless of how he is playing, but Tavernier will need to stand firm against the Celtic frontline.

Daizen Maeda gave him a torrid time last season and if this happens again, the side will be weaker down the right flank.

3 CB – John Souttar

Like Tavernier, Souttar has played every match so far for the Light Blues, putting his injury issues behind him hopefully once and for all.

Following Connor Goldson’s departure, the Scot has emerged as one of Clement’s first-choice centre-backs, and he will be keen to nullify the Celtic attack on Sunday afternoon.

The main question is, who will partner him at the heart of the defence in what will be the most important match of the season thus far?

4 CB – Robin Propper

The Dutchman – a summer signing from FC Twente – has made three appearances since joining the Gers, but he did have to be substituted against St Johnstone in the League Cup clash a couple of weeks ago.

This saw the defender miss the 6-0 thrashing of Ross County, with Leon Balogun coming in for him. The 6 foot 5 titan was then subsequently subbed off with an injury during that game, which will see Propper back in the starting XI.

Balogun – dubbed a “warrior” by Clement last term – will hopefully make the bench, but the former Twente centre-back will be the one who starts this match.

5 LB – Jefte

The Brazilian will continue to play on the left side of the defence due to Ridvan Yilmaz’s injury issues.

He has been utilised further up the field, but his defensive qualities will be useful against the Celtic frontline on Sunday.

6 CM – Mohamed Diomande

Clement seemed to be giving Diomande a much-needed rest last weekend, but when Balogun was brought off, the Ivorian was called into action.

The 22-year-old has the potential to be one of the club’s best players, with a tie against Celtic giving him the perfect opportunity to showcase his wide range of skills.

If he performs to his best, then Rangers should have control of the midfield area during the match, with the youngster taking the place of Dujon Sterling as the second alteration.

7 CM – Connor Barron

Since joining the Light Blues, Barron has formed a wonderful duo in the heart of the pitch with Diomande.

The two youngsters could be the future of the Ibrox midfield and a dominant showing against the Parkhead side will certainly boost their confidence heading into the international break, no doubt about that.

8 RW – Vaclav Cerny

The Czech winger has been one of Clement’s most impressive summer signings. He scored a stunning goal against Motherwell, while adding two assists already, and he has the ability to cause chaos to the Celtic defence.

Having a genuine goalscoring threat on the right flank could make all the difference for the Ibrox side tomorrow afternoon.

9 AM – Tom Lawrence

The Welshman will likely be the one unleashed in the number ten slot behind the main striker, especially as the game against Celtic may come too soon for Bajrami.

Lawrence has registered two goal contributions and created three big chances in the Premiership this season. If he plays like how he did against County, the former Derby County gem could be a key threat.

10 LW – Rabbi Matondo

The winger delivered arguably his finest performance since joining Rangers last week, scoring twice and grabbing two assists.

His long-range screamer against Celtic last season will give him confidence that he has the skills to shine in a match of this magnitude. The onus is for him to go and do it on the pitch.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian also scored twice against County last weekend, but he has yet to open his account against Celtic.

If he manages to score the winner on Sunday, Dessers will further endear himself to the Ibrox faithful, and it could be the turning point in his time at the club.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Celtic: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Propper, LB – Jefte; CM – Diomande, CM – Barron; RW – Cerny, AM – Lawrence, LW – Matondo; ST - Dessers