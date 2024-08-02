Glasgow Rangers play their first Premiership game in 77 days on Saturday afternoon as they make the trip to Edinburgh.

Hearts are the opponents in the season opener and Philippe Clement will be hoping that the Ibrox side can make a perfect start to the 2024/25 campaign by taking all three points back to Glasgow.

The Belgian coach has just signed a new contract, keeping him at the Light Blues until 2028, cementing the fact he is all in on this project of rebuilding the club.

The next few weeks could be absolutely crucial. Not only does the league season begin, but the club face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualification round, knowing that the riches of Europe’s premier club competition await if they manage to get through two rounds.

With nine summer signings, Clement has a few new players to choose from when it comes to picking his starting XI against the Jambos on Saturday - with Dujon Sterling seemingly the only confirmed absentee.

With that in mind, here's a look at who will get the nod to try and secure three points at Tynecastle…

1 GK – Jack Butland

The Englishman enjoyed a wonderful debut campaign at Ibrox, missing just one game throughout the entire 2023/24 season.

Overall, he kept 25 clean sheets in 58 appearances, filling the void left by the retiring Allan McGregor with ease.

The question is, can he build on this excellent debut year and get even better this season? He will certainly start against the Jambos.

2 RB – James Tavernier

Much has been made about Tavernier’s future at Ibrox during the transfer window, as there has been significant interest in the right-back.

Speaking in a recent interview, however, Tavernier claimed that he is “fully committed” to the cause this season as he attempts to lead the Gers to another league title.

During the 2023/24 campaign, the Englishman finished as the club’s top scorer, netting a remarkable 24 goals across 58 matches in all competitions.

Can he replicate these sorts of numbers this season? A solid start against Hearts could give him plenty of confidence.

3 CB – John Souttar

Following an injury-hit debut season at Ibrox, Souttar finally emerged as a key first-team player last term, making a total of 41 appearances for the club.

Clement clearly has plenty of faith in Souttar, as he and Connor Goldson were his main centre-back pairing throughout 2023/24.

With Goldson gone, however, Souttar will have to get to grips with a new partner, one who is a recent signing from FC Twente…

4 CB – Robin Propper

Following Goldson’s departure, it was clear the manager had to bring in at least one centre-back before the start of the season.

He didn’t take long to make his move, as Propper was announced on Thursday, joining the Gers from the Eredivisie.

The 30-year-old made 40 appearances for Twente last season, scoring three times in the process, and comes to Ibrox with high hopes.

His involvement this weekend is not guaranteed due to issues over paperwork, although if he does feature, a clean sheet against the Tynecastle side would be a wonderful start, that’s for sure.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Like Souttar, Yilmaz endured a difficult debut season at Rangers. Having completed a solid pre-season last summer, he went on to make 33 appearances for the club, showing more consistency before an injury derailed his progress towards the end of the season.

Borna Barisic left the Gers at the end of last season, which means Yilmaz is the number one option at left-back heading into the new season.

Can he build on last season and continue to improve? Or will the pressure prove to be too much?

6 DM – Connor Barron

The youngster will make his first competitive appearance for the club following his arrival from Aberdeen on a free transfer.

He has plenty of potential and has acquitted himself well during pre-season and will surely be given a start against Hearts.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The Ivorian joined the club in January on an initial loan deal, before signing permanently this summer from FC Nordsjaelland.

The youngster scored twice during the second half of last season and has played well alongside Barron in pre-season.

If he can live up to his potential, Diomande could make the club a substantial profit, no doubt about that.

8 CM – Tom Lawrence

The Welshman scored twice against Union Berlin in the final friendly match of pre-season, showing Clement just how important he could be for the club this season.

Battling back from an injury-hit first 12 months in Glasgow, Lawrence played more regularly last season as Clement utilised his talents fairly often.

He registered six goal contributions in 32 games for the Light Blues throughout 2023/24. Improving on this could see him help the club to a league title this term.

9 RW – Vaclav Cerny

The Czech winger joins on a season-long loan deal from Wolfsburg as Clement finally added some quality to his wide options.

Last term, Cerny scored five goals in the Bundesliga, which wasn’t bad considering he started just 12 games in the German top flight.

He should go straight into the starting XI against Hearts - fitness permitting - giving Clement a dangerous threat from the right as he looks to cut through their defence.

10 LW – Oscar Cortes

The winger performed well during his first few games upon joining in January, but a season-ending injury in February derailed all his progress.

A positive pre-season will see him start the campaign on the left wing, and he could terrorise the Hearts' defence if he gets into his stride during the match.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

Much has been made of Dessers’ future at Rangers during the summer, but it appears as though he may be staying for the season ahead.

The £4.5m striker did score 22 goals during his maiden campaign in Glasgow, but he missed more than his fair share of chances, 27 in the Premiership alone.

A goal or two against Hearts would certainly appease the Ibrox faithful, but it is clear that Clement needs to bring another centre-forward to the club before the end of the transfer window.

Predicted Rangers XI to face Hearts: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Propper, LB – Yilmaz; DM – Barron, CM – Diomande, CM – Lawrence; RW – Cerny, LW – Cortes; ST - Dessers