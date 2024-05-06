Glasgow Rangers endured an early scare on Sunday afternoon as they trailed 1-0 at Ibrox, but they eventually recovered to secure a 4-1 win.

The result means the Premiership title is still there to be won, but it will take a monumental performance against Celtic at Parkhead next Saturday to stand any chance of doing so.

Considering the Light Blues have won just twice at the home of their rivals since 2010, winning looks unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

Philippe Clement’s main focus is, of course, on winning trophies, but he will surely have one eye on the transfer market as he chases players who could improve his squad.

Might the Belgian already be working on a potential deal ahead of the transfer window opening? A player who the Ibrox faithful know fairly well could be close to returning next season…

Rangers transfer news

It is no secret that Rangers require a major rebuild this summer if they are to end Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football.

Six players will be departing due to the expiration of their contracts at the end of the season, freeing up some of the wage bill, while a few others will likely be sold in order to raise funds.

With regard to potential incomings, there have been murmurs recently, but it looks as though the Light Blues are working on a deal to bring Oscar Cortes back to Ibrox on loan next season, according to journalist Julian Capera, that is.

Translated, the report reads: “Rangers and Lens are working on extending the loan of Colombian Óscar Cortés, who has already completed two months of recovery after his surgery. The current loan is about to expire, but the new agreement is on the right track.”

This could be an exciting move as the Colombian looked lively during his handful of appearances for the club before suffering a season ending injury against Kilmarnock in February.

It looked as though Clement was keen on securing a permanent deal for fellow left-winger Abdallah Sima this summer, who has shone for the club this term.

Abdallah Sima’s future is unclear

The winger joined from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal last summer under previous manager Michael Beale, emerging as a key player throughout the season.

In 38 games for the Gers, Sima has scored 16 goals while adding two assists, ensuring he is one of the most dangerous attacking threats in the first-team squad. Since the turn of the year, however, the 22-year-old has played just six times due to suffering a hamstring injury whilst on international duty with Senegal.

It remains to be seen whether he will make an appearance during the final four matches of the 2023/24 campaign, and it would be a terrible way for him to end his excellent loan spell.

Abdallah Sima's Rangers stats this season Metric Europa League Premiership Goals 3 11 Assists 0 2 Key passes per game 1 0.9 Big chances created 0 2 Successful dribbles per game 1.8 1.3 Via Sofascore

Journalist Graeme Bailey gave an update on his situation last month, saying: “Rangers are in pole position to sign Abdallah Sima on a permanent basis as Brighton prepare to sell the attacker this summer. The 22 year old wants to stay at Rangers after his loan spell.”

Much will depend on the fee involved and whether Clement can justify spending this on one player, especially with so many areas of his team to strengthen.

Securing Cortes on another loan deal rather than signing Sima would certainly be better financially for the Gers, plus the young winger has the potential to be even better than Sima.

Oscar Cortes’ statistics at Rangers

The 20-year-old moved to French side RC Lens last summer from Millonarios in his homeland but struggled to gain much game time in France, making just four appearances in Ligue 1 for the club.

He did manage to score and grab an assist during his brief cameos, showing glimpses of his massive potential, but it was clear more time on the pitch was required for him to really improve.

Thus, a loan move to Rangers materialised as Clement’s transfer strategy was clearly to bring young talents to Ibrox in order for them to shine.

The youngster played seven times for the Light Blues in all competitions, scoring once and registering two assists, looking like a player who could become world-class in a few years if developed correctly.

Despite starting just three times in the Premiership, Cortes averaged 1.7 shots per game while missing two big chances, meaning he could have added to his solitary goal for the club.

The winger also created a big chance, averaging 1.2 key passes per game, alongside succeeding with 0.3 dribbles per game, enjoying his time against defences in Scotland. That first statistic paints the attacker out to be a creative outlet, an even better one than Sima who boasts 0.9 key passes a match in the Premiership.

However, just as Cortes was looking like becoming a key member of the first team, Cortes was forced off against Killie in February and the injury will now keep him out for the rest of the season.

Although Sima has impressed throughout his temporary spell in Glasgow, Brighton will be eyeing a decent fee from any side that wishes to buy him this summer, judging by his goal tally this term.

This could potentially see Clement priced out of a move, particularly as his budget for the summer is unclear yet and will depend on him selling a few players.

When Rangers signed Cortes on loan, there was a clause inserted into the deal which meant the Gers could sign the Colombian on a permanent basis during the summer.

Another loan spell makes perfect sense for the Belgian, especially if he could negotiate it sooner rather than later.

This would mean he has already bolstered one position before the window even opens and if the Light Blues could seal a loan-to-buy option, then it would be an excellent piece of business by the manager.

Signing young players with plenty of potential before selling them for profit looks like it could be the strategy Clement utilises this summer.

Hopefully, it will reap its rewards over the next few years.