Renowned football commentator Clive Tyldesley has decided to step down from TalkSport as he doesn't feel comfortable helping advertise gambling live on air.

Why did Clive Tyldesley leave TalkSport?

The 68-year-old has one of the most recognisable voices in English sport and has talked fans through many big occasions for decades now.

However, it seems you won't be hearing his superb commentary on one major radio station in the foreseeable future.

As per the Mirror, Tyldesley has opted to leave TalkSport as he doesn't want to be used as a way of advertising to supporters from bookmakers.

Indeed, the article said: "Whilst not looking to preach to others, [he] felt uncomfortable at being expected to promote gambling companies and odds during live commentaries."

In a Tweet later on, Tyldesley confirmed the news and further explained his decision, writing: "I’m not going to change anything alone but I just feel more comfortable not doing this now. Thank you to TalkSport for the opportunities and the friendships."

There certainly is an argument to potentially examine the current relationship football has with gambling. After all, Ivan Toney will now face a lengthy eight-month ban from football after his guilty plea to breaching betting rules 232 times.

Of course, the player deserves to be punished, but he obviously has a problem and this no doubt isn't helped by how frequently gambling is promoted within football.

Barry Glendenning summed it up perfectly in his article for The Guardian, writing: "Toney plays for a football club that is owned by a man who made his money out of gambling, while wearing a shirt emblazoned with the logo of a betting firm, on pitches surrounded by advertising hoardings exhorting those who see them to bet on football.

"He made his name in a league sponsored by another gambling firm and his goals are broadcast on TV and radio stations who pocket millions from unscrupulous firms whose raison d’etre, despite their bland assurances to the contrary, is to relieve often vulnerable punters of as much of their income as possible."

With this being the current state of play in England, it's an honourable stance from Tyldesley to step away from his duties at TalkSport by way of making a stand. He will also now do some work with Big Step – a charity trying to end all gambling and bookmaker advertising in football.

Perhaps more decisions such as that from others within the sport could help address some of the issues the beautiful game has with betting right now.