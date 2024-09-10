A European club are confident that Newcastle United will sell an "unbelievable" player to them this week, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are still on the lookout for new signings ahead of future transfer windows, with Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries one of the most recent players to be linked with a move to St James' Park.

The 28-year-old is now into the final year of his current deal with the Italian giants, so Newcastle are looking to strike a deal to bring him to the club, either in January or next summer. In fact, the Premier League side are said to be in pole position to snap up the Netherlands international, as Eddie Howe looks to add more depth in full-back areas.

Meanwhile, Manchester United winger Antony has emerged as a surprise target for the Magpies, with the Brazilian failing to fully convince since trading Ajax for the Red Devils back in the summer of 2022. Despite this, a switch to St James' appears to be possible, with United willing to accept a £40m offer for him.

In terms of free agents, none are more high-profile than Adrien Rabiot currently, and it looks as though Newcastle are in direct competition with United to snap him up. Both are believed to be considering making an offer for the France international, who would be able to join immediately. Now, a key piece of exit news has also dropped.

Club believe they'll sign "unbelievable" Newcastle ace this week

According to Fotomac [via Sport Witness], Besikas are looking to sign Newcastle ace Kieran Trippier this week, knowing they have to do it by Friday before the Turkish transfer window closes.

The report states that the Turkish club are confident that an agreement can be struck, with talks set to take place with the 33-year-old in the coming days.

Trippier certainly isn't the force he once was, with a string of mistakes coming his way last season and his age meaning he no longer possesses the energy levels and pace that he did in the past.

For that reason, it makes sense for Newcastle to part ways with him this week, as long as Howe is confident that he has enough depth without him. Tino Livramento has become the Magpies' first-choice right-back, starting all three Premier League games so far this season, though he has only just heaped praise on his £120,000-a-week teammate when discussing his own England chances.

"I am a big believer that when the time is right the time is right and then it is down to me to take it. Tripps had an unbelievable international career. If I go on to have anything like he did then I will be very happy."

Should Trippier stay, it wouldn't be a bad thing - he could leave in January if Dumfries comes in - but cashing in on the veteran defender now is the best solution, and Besiktas seem bullish about sealing a deal.