Amid a busy transfer window ahead of their Championship return, Derby County have reportedly submitted their first offer to sign their seventh arrival of the summer for Paul Warne.

Derby transfer news

Derby wasted no time before getting their summer business underway, hoping to avoid Championship relegation at the first time of asking and begin their journey back into the top six following last season's promotion from League One.

So far, Warne has welcomed Jerry Yates and Ebou Adams from Swansea and Cardiff City, Kenzo Goudmijn from AZ Alkmaar, Corey Blackett-Taylor from Charlton Athletic, Ben Osborn from Sheffield United and Kayden Jackson from Premier League side Ipswich Town in a solid window. Those at Pride Park will be particularly pleased with the arrival of Adams following an impressive loan spell from Cardiff.

After officially completing a permanent move, Adams told the club's official website: "I can't describe it, to be fair. I'm just over the moon and happy that it's finally done. I think it's a long time coming. Nothing's certain in life, but I was really hoping it would go through and I'm very grateful that it has. And now I can continue smiling again and enjoy myself."

Following Adams, the Rams have now reportedly turned their attention towards the goalkeeping department. According to Sports Bladet, Derby have made their first offer to sign Jacob Widell Zetterstrom from Djurgarden this summer, but have had that first move knocked back.

This one may be far from over, however, after Djurgarden sports director Bosse Andersson confirmed the various "interest", saying via Sports Bladet: "You can tell that the interest in Jacob has increased and there are a couple of clubs that we have been in contact with. If something really good comes up regarding Jacob, we will solve it, but it is not something that is relevant right now. But there is interest in him."

Derby still looking to replace Wildsmith

After losing Joe Wildsmith to West Bromwich Albion on a free deal earlier this summer, Derby are running out of time to find a replacement for the shot-stopper, with Zetterstrom the latest option to emerge. The Swede enjoyed an impressive season at Djurgarden, keeping seven clean sheets in 14 league games, but it remains to be seen whether the Rams will submit a suitable offer to his current club, having reportedly seen their first attempt rejected.

At 26 years old, the goalkeeper should be in the prime of his career, making now a more important time than ever to make his biggest career move yet. Derby's first game back in the Championship takes place at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers on August 9 in what they hope will become the perfect way to get their return to the second tier going.

By that stage, the Rams must ensure that they've found their replacement for Wildsmith in the summer transfer market.